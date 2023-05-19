Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur makes jaw-dropping debut in cut-out gown, see pictures

In a custom-made ivory-colored risqué cut-out gown by Falguni Shane Peacock, Mrunal Thakur makes an impressive red carpet debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mrunal Thakur has been nailing every look since arriving in the French Riviera earlier this week. Her appearance on the red carpet was no different. She debuted yesterday night on the large red carpet wearing a structured white cutout gown with a long train.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

At the occasion, Mrunal caught everyone's attention in a stunning ivory custom-made gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. With a spectacular train trailing behind her as she walked the red carpet wearing the structured cut-out gown, she exuded elegance with each stride. The steps were the famous Cannes stairs.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She gave the outfit some glitter with dazzling accessories and natural makeup. Check out our download on her debut gown.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Mrunal glammed up the attire with a spectacular ring, delicate earrings, and high heels, and the combination was stunning.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She picked out soft pink nude lip colour, luminous highlighter, mascara on the lashes, darker brows, rouged cheekbones, side-parted open hair, and delicate eye shadow as her glam options.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram