Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur makes jaw-dropping debut in cut-out gown, see pictures

    First Published May 19, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    In a custom-made ivory-colored risqué cut-out gown by Falguni Shane Peacock, Mrunal Thakur makes an impressive red carpet debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mrunal Thakur has been nailing every look since arriving in the French Riviera earlier this week. Her appearance on the red carpet was no different. She debuted yesterday night on the large red carpet wearing a structured white cutout gown with a long train.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    At the occasion, Mrunal caught everyone's attention in a stunning ivory custom-made gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. With a spectacular train trailing behind her as she walked the red carpet wearing the structured cut-out gown, she exuded elegance with each stride. The steps were the famous Cannes stairs.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She gave the outfit some glitter with dazzling accessories and natural makeup. Check out our download on her debut gown.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mrunal glammed up the attire with a spectacular ring, delicate earrings, and high heels, and the combination was stunning.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She picked out soft pink nude lip colour, luminous highlighter, mascara on the lashes, darker brows, rouged cheekbones, side-parted open hair, and delicate eye shadow as her glam options. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actor's dress' elaborate decorations suited his sparse makeup and made her stand out at the event. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amitabh Bachchan poses next to Mumbai Police van amid no-helmet controversy, check pictures ADC

    Amitabh Bachchan poses next to Mumbai Police van amid no-helmet controversy, check pictures

    Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo action-sequence details revealed vma

    Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo action-sequence details revealed

    Stardom: Shah Rukh, Ranveer Singh to play intriguing roles in son Aryan Khan's directorial debut? Details here vma

    Stardom: Shah Rukh, Ranveer Singh to play intriguing roles in son Aryan Khan's directorial debut? Details here

    Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC vma

    Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC

    'Kuch hai hi nahi': Urfi Javed gets frank on 'creep energy' of men in recent interview vma

    'Kuch hai hi nahi': Urfi Javed gets frank on 'creep energy' of men in recent interview

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to inaugurate new parliament building on May 28 AJR

    PM Modi to inaugurate new parliament building on May 28

    Sonali Raut HOT Photos: Actress flaunts delectable curves in sizzling bikinis vma

    Sonali Raut HOT Photos: Actress flaunts delectable curves in sizzling bikinis

    Kerala SSLC: Class 10 student Sarang, obtains A+, passes away before results announced; donates organs to 6 anr

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Class 10 student Sarang, who obtained A+, passes away before results announced

    BCCI set to ratify its POSH policy and form 2023 ICC World Cup Working Group at SGM; details here-ayh

    BCCI set to ratify its POSH policy and form World Cup Working Group at SGM; details here

    G7 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy likely to hold bilateral meeting in Hiroshima; check details AJR

    G7 Summit: PM Narendra Modi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy likely to hold bilateral meeting in Hiroshima; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon