Navratri 2024 day 3: 5 Stunning celebrity-inspired grey outfits you can't miss [PHOTOS]

Across India, people celebrate Shardiya, also known as Sharad Navratri, with immense devotion, making it one of the biggest Hindu holidays. This festival, dedicated to Goddess Durga, honors her conquest of the demon ruler Mahishasura. This year, Navratri began on October 3 and will end with Dusshera on October 12. In honor of Goddess Chandraghanta, a form of Goddess Parvati after her marriage with Lord Shiva, on October 5, devotees will observe the third day of Navratri. On her forehead, she is shown with a half-moon, which stands for bravery and calm. Grey is the color of calmness and balance and is linked to this day. For the third day of Navratri, try these celebrity-inspired looks.



Shriya Saran

Are you looking for a saree that has a ton of beautiful embellishments without being overly dramatic? The gorgeous grey drape by Shriya Saran is the ideal option for you. This saree has exquisite decorations that make it both modest and gorgeous. For a more sophisticated look try pairing it with minimal jewellery.

Karisma Kapoor

The Chanderi grey saree by Karisma Kapoor from Raw Mango, with its striking teal-green border, is the ideal choice for the third day of Navratri. With its phool-patti print, it is incredibly stylish, comfortable, and lightweight.





Palak Tiwari

What better choice than something unique for those exciting Garba nights? You should definitely have the lehenga choli set by Palak Tiwari. The eye-catching blouse is a real showpiece for your Navratri ensemble with its gorgeous silver decorations and mirror work.

Kusha Kapila

With Kusha Kapila's gorgeous mermaid-style saree, you can slay the Navratri fashion scene. The unusual drape has several modern twists making it a perfect outfit for people of all ages.

Madhuri Dixit

This Navratri, Madhuri Dixit's gray embroidered saree is a stunning option for an attractive look. It stands out without being overly showy because of the exquisite embroidery.

