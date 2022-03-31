BTS star Jungkook's haters want him to eat 'dog poop'; here's what the singer replied

Jungkook gave a befitting reply to his haters who wanted him to eat dog poop saying, "Aren't your words extreme?"

Jungkook of BTS reacted to a troll on Instagram. The Still With You singer, who is presently quarantined in the USA after testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Las Vegas, had an impromptu AMA session on his Instagram Stories.



Image: Jungkook/Instagram

When the musician was responding to several admirers, he stumbled across hate mail. Instead of ignoring it, Jeon Jungkook opted to confront it head-on, unleashing an epic retort on the troll.

As translated by popular BTS translator Sel (@BTStranslation_) on Twitter, the hater posted a message to Jungkook suggesting he eat dog poop if he’s bored. “Are you bored? eat dog sh*t," the message read. Sharing it, Jungkook replied, “Aren’t your words really extreme?" He then broke into a huge fit of laughter and added, “Ah if you crumble up choco pie (into a ball) the shape looks similar."





The response had fans praising the singer and the way he handled the hater, with one suggesting it was Suga might have trained him. “Definitely an anti who sent this… but as usual, JK responded in true king behaviour," another fan said. “His laugh tho, he know they mad and he loves it," a third fan wrote.

