    BTS star Jungkook's haters want him to eat 'dog poop'; here's what the singer replied

    First Published Mar 31, 2022, 10:09 AM IST

    Jungkook gave a befitting reply to his haters who wanted him to eat dog poop saying, "Aren't your words extreme?"

    Jungkook of BTS reacted to a troll on Instagram. The Still With You singer, who is presently quarantined in the USA after testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Las Vegas, had an impromptu AMA session on his Instagram Stories. 
     

    Image: Jungkook/Instagram

    When the musician was responding to several admirers, he stumbled across hate mail. Instead of ignoring it, Jeon Jungkook opted to confront it head-on, unleashing an epic retort on the troll.

    As translated by popular BTS translator Sel (@BTStranslation_) on Twitter, the hater posted a message to Jungkook suggesting he eat dog poop if he’s bored. “Are you bored? eat dog sh*t," the message read. Sharing it, Jungkook replied, “Aren’t your words really extreme?" He then broke into a huge fit of laughter and added, “Ah if you crumble up choco pie (into a ball) the shape looks similar."

     

    The response had fans praising the singer and the way he handled the hater, with one suggesting it was Suga might have trained him. “Definitely an anti who sent this… but as usual, JK responded in true king behaviour," another fan said. “His laugh tho, he know they mad and he loves it," a third fan wrote.
     

    Meanwhile, during the Netflix suggestions, Jungkook said that he had seen the majority of the popular series. Bridgerton, Our Beloved Summer, Inventing Anna, Thirty-Nine, Alice in Borderland, Uncanny Counter, Love and Leashes, Money Heist, and Don't Look Up are a few examples. It was also suggested to the artist that 'actor Jungkook' make his debut in a K-drama someday. "Does it appear that I will do well in acting?" he said. Also Read: Bruce Willis quits acting; here are 5 must-watch movies of Hollywood's Golden boy

    Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith's Oscars slap; know what happened after the punch

    Govt merges Films Division, three other units with NFDC

    Bruce Willis quits acting; here are 5 must-watch movies of Hollywood's Golden boy

    Sharmaji Namkeen Review: Rishi Kapoor’s light-hearted comedy brings him back to life

    Sharmaji Namkeen: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor groove to Rishi Kapoor’s song as tribute; watch

    Imran Khan exit: Foreign conspiracy, assassination threat and more

    'Just shut up, won't be good for you': Ramdev threatens reporter on asking about petrol prices

    "We will battle for every meter", says Ukraine's Zelenskyy

    Oops! Kim Kardashian once again caught red-handed by netizens; read what happened

    Petrol, diesel price today: Hiked for ninth time in 10 days, check fuel costs in your city

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

