Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bruce Willis quits acting; here are 5 must-watch movies of Hollywood's Golden boy

    Bruce Willis, 67, has been diagnosed with aphasia. On Wednesday, March 30, the actor's family issued a joint statement on social media announcing his retirement from acting.

    Bruce Willis quits acting; here are 5 must-watch movies of Hollywood's Golden boy RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 31, 2022, 8:21 AM IST

    Bruce Willis' family revealed on Wednesday that the star is "stepping aside" from performing after being diagnosed with aphasia. Aphasia is a communication issue that makes it challenging to utilise words, according to WebMD. It can impact your speech, writing, and understanding of language.

    Willis's family announced his retirement in a joint message on social media. The statement read, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

    It further read, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.”

    Willis has received one Golden Globe Award and two Emmy nominations. Bruce Willis made his film debut as an uncredited extra in The First Deadly Sin. He is well recognised for his role as John McClane in the Die Hard series. The Fifth Element, Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, The Last Boy Scout, Death Becomes Her, Pulp Fiction, and 12 Monkeys are among his other well-known films.

    Willis was most recently seen in A Day to Die, which was released in March of this year. In that vein, here are seven of Bruce Willis' finest films.

    1) The Sixth Sense: 
    If you enjoy a bit of psychological terror with your thrillers, this one is for you. Bruce Willis impresses as a child psychologist whose patient (Haley Joel Osment) can communicate with the dead in this 1999 film. The film was also the second-highest-grossing film of 1999. Sixth Sense was nominated for a slew of Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. 

    2) Die Hard:
    What else can we say about Die Hard? It is classic action film. Perhaps Bruce Willis' most renowned film, Die Hard has an excellent 4.5 star rating on Rotten Tomatoes. 

    3) The Fifth Element
    According to several critics, in Fifth Element, a 1997 English-language French science fiction action picture, Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, and Milla Jovovich collaborate to make one of the finest movies many people have ever seen. At the box office, The Fifth Element grossed $263 million. It received largely good feedback (however some critics slammed it). It also received a flurry of accolades. Rotten Tomatoes now gives it a 3.5-star rating.

    4) Whole Nine Yards:
    The film The Whole Nine Yards was released in the year 2000. It's a criminal comedy set in the United States. It's extremely amusing. It was directed by Jonathan Lynn. It stars Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry, Amanda Peet, Michael Clarke Duncan, and Natasha Henstridge. Whole Nine Yards received mixed reviews from critics and grossed $106 million at the box office. In 2004, a sequel was released. Rotten Tomatoes gave it two stars.

    5) The Jackal:
    The film is ranked #53 on Rotten Tomatoes among all Bruce Willis films, and we believe it is a tremendously underestimated action film. The brother of Russian criminal Terek Murad (David Hayman) is slain during an FBI raid on a Moscow nightclub. Murad wants vengeance by hiring an unidentified hit men (the Jackal, played by Bruce Willis) to assassinate FBI Deputy Director Carter Preston.Despite receiving generally unfavourable reviews from reviewers, The Jackal was a box office success, collecting $159.3 million worldwide on a $60 million budget.

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2022, 8:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Govt merges Films Division, three other units with NFDC

    Govt merges Films Division, three other units with NFDC

    Sharmaji Namkeen Review Rishi Kapoor light hearted comedy brings him back to life drb

    Sharmaji Namkeen Review: Rishi Kapoor’s light-hearted comedy brings him back to life

    Sharmaji Namkeen Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Kareena Kapoor groove to Rishi Kapoor song as tribute watch drb

    Sharmaji Namkeen: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor groove to Rishi Kapoor’s song as tribute; watch

    Beast star Pooja Hegde flaunts her sexy back workout fans must watch drb

    Beast star Pooja Hegde flaunts her sexy back workout; fans must watch

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month? RBA

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month?

    Recent Stories

    Govt merges Films Division, three other units with NFDC

    Govt merges Films Division, three other units with NFDC

    Sharmaji Namkeen Review Rishi Kapoor light hearted comedy brings him back to life drb

    Sharmaji Namkeen Review: Rishi Kapoor’s light-hearted comedy brings him back to life

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs CSK lucknow-chennai Match Prediction Team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK, Match Prediction: Lucknow aims to pile misery on unsettled Chennai

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: Slow yet steady as Bangalore edges Kolkata by 3 wickets; social media responds-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR: Slow yet steady as Bangalore edges Kolkata by 3 wickets; social media responds

    football Mbappe eyes Arsenal legend Henry's all-time goal scoring record with France snt

    Mbappe eyes Arsenal legend Henry's all-time goal scoring record with France

    Recent Videos

    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon