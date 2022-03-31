Bruce Willis quits acting; here are 5 must-watch movies of Hollywood's Golden boy

Bruce Willis' family revealed on Wednesday that the star is "stepping aside" from performing after being diagnosed with aphasia. Aphasia is a communication issue that makes it challenging to utilise words, according to WebMD. It can impact your speech, writing, and understanding of language.

Willis's family announced his retirement in a joint message on social media. The statement read, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

It further read, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.”

Willis has received one Golden Globe Award and two Emmy nominations. Bruce Willis made his film debut as an uncredited extra in The First Deadly Sin. He is well recognised for his role as John McClane in the Die Hard series. The Fifth Element, Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, The Last Boy Scout, Death Becomes Her, Pulp Fiction, and 12 Monkeys are among his other well-known films.

Willis was most recently seen in A Day to Die, which was released in March of this year. In that vein, here are seven of Bruce Willis' finest films.

1) The Sixth Sense:

If you enjoy a bit of psychological terror with your thrillers, this one is for you. Bruce Willis impresses as a child psychologist whose patient (Haley Joel Osment) can communicate with the dead in this 1999 film. The film was also the second-highest-grossing film of 1999. Sixth Sense was nominated for a slew of Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress.

2) Die Hard:

What else can we say about Die Hard? It is classic action film. Perhaps Bruce Willis' most renowned film, Die Hard has an excellent 4.5 star rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

3) The Fifth Element

According to several critics, in Fifth Element, a 1997 English-language French science fiction action picture, Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman, and Milla Jovovich collaborate to make one of the finest movies many people have ever seen. At the box office, The Fifth Element grossed $263 million. It received largely good feedback (however some critics slammed it). It also received a flurry of accolades. Rotten Tomatoes now gives it a 3.5-star rating.

4) Whole Nine Yards:

The film The Whole Nine Yards was released in the year 2000. It's a criminal comedy set in the United States. It's extremely amusing. It was directed by Jonathan Lynn. It stars Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry, Amanda Peet, Michael Clarke Duncan, and Natasha Henstridge. Whole Nine Yards received mixed reviews from critics and grossed $106 million at the box office. In 2004, a sequel was released. Rotten Tomatoes gave it two stars.

5) The Jackal:

The film is ranked #53 on Rotten Tomatoes among all Bruce Willis films, and we believe it is a tremendously underestimated action film. The brother of Russian criminal Terek Murad (David Hayman) is slain during an FBI raid on a Moscow nightclub. Murad wants vengeance by hiring an unidentified hit men (the Jackal, played by Bruce Willis) to assassinate FBI Deputy Director Carter Preston.Despite receiving generally unfavourable reviews from reviewers, The Jackal was a box office success, collecting $159.3 million worldwide on a $60 million budget.