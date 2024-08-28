Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BOLD in Red! Ananya Panday, Manushi Chillar to Janhvi Kapoor; B-town celebs rocking the colour [PHOTOS]

    Red is dominating the fashion scene this month, and these Bollywood stars are dazzling in their stunning red outfits, making bold style statements wherever they go! Check them out

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 3:15 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

    Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chillar

    Red is the trend of the month, and these Bollywood beauties are making a splash with their exquisite red ensembles, each making a bold fashion statement with every appearance. Here’s a closer look

    article_image2

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in a striking deep red off-shoulder gown with intricate lace detailing. Ideal for an elegant dinner date, her soft makeup and loose curls enhance the overall allure, making her look effortlessly glamorous

    article_image3

    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi Pednekar channels Barbie vibes in a vibrant red off-shoulder midi dress adorned with rainbow sleeves. Keeping accessories minimal with just studs and rings, her soft-glam makeup completes this playful yet chic look

    article_image4

    Manushi Chillar

    Miss World Manushi Chhillar exudes cocktail party sophistication in a sleek satin red gown. The highlight of her outfit is the backless design, perfectly complemented by bold makeup and standout accessories that add a touch of glamour

    article_image5

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor embraces traditional elegance in a stunning red saree. The ‘Stree 2’ actress pairs the saree with classic traditional jewellery and subtle makeup, creating a look that is both elegant and impactful

    article_image6

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday showcases a sweet and stylish appearance in a red outfit featuring dramatic drapes and a thigh-high slit. The ‘Dream Girl 2’ star enhances her ensemble with matching choker, bracelet, and studs for a coordinated finish

