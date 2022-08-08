Delhi Crime 2: Shefali Shah’s back as DCP Vartika; watch the trailer here

Makers of Delhi Crime season 2 released the trailer of the Shefali Shah-starrer series on Monday. After a successful season 1, the gripping crime-drama series revolves around crime against senior citizens in the national capital. The show will be streamed online from August 26.

Ever since the second season of Netflix's popular crime series 'Delhi Crime' was announced, fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer of this series. On Monday, the trailer for Delhi Crime’s second season was released, featuring actor Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi once again, trying to solve mysterious deaths.

The two-minute-long trailer shows that the second season of Delhi Crime is about crime against senior citizens. It shows how a ‘Kachha Banyan' gang is murdering senior citizens one after another, and how their modus operandi to commit the crimes, works.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha leaked already?

The trailer brings back memories of DCP Vartika and her entire team of cops as how undeterred they become when it is about solving the case. With twists and turns, suspense and some gripping action sequence, Delhi Crime season 2 is set to stream online from August 26 on Netflix.

The first season of 'Delhi Crime', which too was streamed on Netflix in the year 2019, was well received by the audience. The first season, comprising seven episodes, was based on the unfortunate Nirbhaya gang rape case in Delhi that shook the entire nation. In the second season, Shefali Shah returns with the same grit and will to stop the crimes that are prevailing in the bylanes of Delhi and are targeting the elderly.

ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram beats Kiccha Sudeep, Dulquer Salmaan and Ek Villain Returns

The story of the second season of 'Delhi Crime' has been written jointly by Mayank Tiwari, Shubhra Swaroop and Inshiya Mirza. At the same time, its dialogues have been written by Virat Basoya and Sanyuktha Chawla Sheikh. Along with Shefali Shah, actors Rasika Duggal, Rajesh Telang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Siddharth Bharadwaj and Gopal Dutt reprise their roles in the series.

The trailer of Delhi Crime Season 2 has received over a lakh likes on YouTube, already. Since the time of its release, people have been appreciating the trailer, but mostly, it is Shefali Shah who is being praised the most. One of the users on Youtube, by the name of ‘Kumaar 13’ commented saying: “Shefali Shah enacts her expression with her eyes. Such a natural actress! Still remember her acting and grace in THE LAST LEAR directed by Rituparno Ghosh, although it was a small role yet very integral and powerful. Did enjoy Season 1 of Delhi Crime to the core, now waiting for Season 2 eagerly!! ❤️”

Watch the trailer here: