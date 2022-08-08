Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Crime 2: Shefali Shah’s back as DCP Vartika; watch the trailer here

    Makers of Delhi Crime season 2 released the trailer of the Shefali Shah-starrer series on Monday. After a successful season 1, the gripping crime-drama series revolves around crime against senior citizens in the national capital. The show will be streamed online from August 26.

    Delhi Crime 2 Shefali Shah back as DCP Vartika watch the trailer here drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 1:05 PM IST

    Ever since the second season of Netflix's popular crime series 'Delhi Crime' was announced, fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer of this series. On Monday, the trailer for Delhi Crime’s second season was released, featuring actor Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi once again, trying to solve mysterious deaths.

    The two-minute-long trailer shows that the second season of Delhi Crime is about crime against senior citizens. It shows how a ‘Kachha Banyan' gang is murdering senior citizens one after another, and how their modus operandi to commit the crimes, works.

    ALSO READ: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha leaked already?

    The trailer brings back memories of DCP Vartika and her entire team of cops as how undeterred they become when it is about solving the case. With twists and turns, suspense and some gripping action sequence, Delhi Crime season 2 is set to stream online from August 26 on Netflix.

    The first season of 'Delhi Crime', which too was streamed on Netflix in the year 2019, was well received by the audience. The first season, comprising seven episodes, was based on the unfortunate Nirbhaya gang rape case in Delhi that shook the entire nation. In the second season, Shefali Shah returns with the same grit and will to stop the crimes that are prevailing in the bylanes of Delhi and are targeting the elderly.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram beats Kiccha Sudeep, Dulquer Salmaan and Ek Villain Returns

    The story of the second season of 'Delhi Crime' has been written jointly by Mayank Tiwari, Shubhra Swaroop and Inshiya Mirza. At the same time, its dialogues have been written by Virat Basoya and Sanyuktha Chawla Sheikh. Along with Shefali Shah, actors Rasika Duggal, Rajesh Telang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Siddharth Bharadwaj and Gopal Dutt reprise their roles in the series.

    The trailer of Delhi Crime Season 2 has received over a lakh likes on YouTube, already. Since the time of its release, people have been appreciating the trailer, but mostly, it is Shefali Shah who is being praised the most. One of the users on Youtube, by the name of ‘Kumaar 13’ commented saying: “Shefali Shah enacts her expression with her eyes. Such a natural actress! Still remember her acting and grace in THE LAST LEAR directed by Rituparno Ghosh, although it was a small role yet very integral and powerful. Did enjoy Season 1 of Delhi Crime to the core,  now waiting for Season 2 eagerly!! ❤️”

    Watch the trailer here:

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 1:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha leaked already? drb

    Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha leaked already?

    Fahadh Faasil Birthday After a failed debut Irrfan Khan inspired him to act again drb

    Fahadh Faasil Birthday: After a failed debut, Irrfan Khan inspired him to act again?

    Taapsee Pannu's SEX life is why she never invited to Koffee With Karan? RBA

    Taapsee Pannu's SEX life is why she never invited to Koffee With Karan?

    Kalki Koechlin shares picture of pumping breastmilk RBA

    Kalki Koechlin shares picture of pumping breastmilk says, "In Memory of Mom’s Guilt, Raging Boobs"

    Sita Ramam box office Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film, earns Rs. 10 crores RBA

    Sita Ramam box office Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film, earns Rs. 10 crores

    Recent Stories

    NIA conducts raids in Jammu against Jamaat e Islami members in terror funding case gcw

    NIA conducts raids in Jammu against Jamaat-e-Islami members in terror funding case

    football 3 goals in 19 minutes! The Pedri-Lewandowski connection sparks jubilation among Barcelona fans snt

    3 goals in 19 minutes! The Pedri-Lewandowski connection sparks jubilation among Barcelona fans

    Want to update your Aadhaar Card? Know how to find the nearest enrolment centres here - adt

    Want to update your Aadhaar Card? Know how to find the nearest enrolment centres here

    Delhi government launches NDMC s one road one week initiative details here gcw

    Delhi government launches NDMC's 'one road-one week' initiative

    Honour me like other Delhi wrestlers: CWG 2022 star Divya Kakran to Kejriwal government snt

    Honour me like other Delhi wrestlers: CWG 2022 star Divya Kakran to Kejriwal government

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon