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Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Srushti Explodes at Sudheer During Nominations, Heated Fight Grabs Attention
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Week 3 nominations turn heated as Srushti and Sudheer get into a major argument. Here’s what happened during their clash and why the nomination episode is creating buzz among viewers.
Bigg Boss Telugu 10
Bigg Boss started the nomination process on Monday, the 15th day of the show. The makers planned a very different nomination task this time. Sudheer and Srusti turned the house into a battlefield. Both contestants showed extreme anger and heavy emotions during the task.
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Mukesh Removes Jhansi’s Immunity
Housemates voted and made Mukesh the Star of the Week earlier. Bigg Boss gave special powers to Mukesh because of this win. He received the option to either remove Captain Jhansi from her captaincy or take away her immunity. Mukesh chose to strip Jhansi of her immunity. Any contestant can nominate Jhansi now, while Mukesh gets her immunity.
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Ram Prasad Nominates Vamsi
Bigg Boss asked two contestants to pick two envelopes, but only one person could open them. The person opening the envelope got the power to nominate one or two housemates. Ram Prasad opened the envelope first and nominated Vamsi. Ram Prasad stated that he hates Vamsi shouting at housemates over food issues. Varshini and Vamsi also got into a heated argument over this exact topic.
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He Plays the Way Varshini Makes Him Play
Rohit nominated Sudheer next during the task. Rohit made interesting comments that Sudheer lacks personal opinions and plays exactly how Varshini dictates. He called Sudheer a puppet in her hands. The housemates brought up Srusti during this argument. Trigun previously mentioned that Sudheer tried to start a love track with Srusti. Sudheer defended himself saying he only wanted friendship. Srusti fired back saying he is not her type and they are not even friends. Sudheer immediately jumped and shouted that he finally got his freedom. Srusti lost her temper completely after seeing his reaction.
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If You Get Hit, Your Front Teeth Will Fall Out
Srusti charged at Sudheer in pure rage. She yelled at him asking why he needs freedom when she never held him back. She threatened to punch him and break his teeth if he makes such double-meaning comments again. Other housemates quickly stepped in and stopped her. Shalini started crying and walked away from the fight.
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