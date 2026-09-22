Rohit nominated Sudheer next during the task. Rohit made interesting comments that Sudheer lacks personal opinions and plays exactly how Varshini dictates. He called Sudheer a puppet in her hands. The housemates brought up Srusti during this argument. Trigun previously mentioned that Sudheer tried to start a love track with Srusti. Sudheer defended himself saying he only wanted friendship. Srusti fired back saying he is not her type and they are not even friends. Sudheer immediately jumped and shouted that he finally got his freedom. Srusti lost her temper completely after seeing his reaction.

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