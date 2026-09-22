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Vetrimaaran Directed This Unknown Web Series, OTT Gem You Probably Haven’t Watched
Kollywood director Vetrimaaran has directed a web series that remains relatively unknown to many viewers. This intriguing OTT project offers a surprising experience and showcases another side of his storytelling.
A must watch OTT crime series
Viewers are giving a massive response to true crime stories and web series these days. OTT platforms are grabbing everyone's attention with these dark plots. Makers created an anthology series called Paava Kadhaigal based on a shocking real life incident from Tamil Nadu. The short film Oor Iravu inside this series shows the darkest side of a father and daughter relationship. Sai Pallavi plays the character of Sumathi. Prakash Raj plays the role of her father.
Father rejects the love marriage
Sumathi marries a boy from another caste against her father's wishes. She lives happily with her husband and soon gets pregnant. Her father visits her house one day. He promises to host a grand baby shower for her. Sumathi trusts his words and travels back to her village with him. A massive shock waits for her right after the baby shower function. The father takes a cruel decision in the name of family honour. This single move completely changes the story.
Poisoned milk shocks the viewers
The father mixes poison in a glass of milk after everyone goes to sleep. He hands over this milk to his pregnant daughter. Sumathi drinks the milk without knowing the truth and dies a painful death. This story perfectly captures the mindset of a cruel father. He values his fake family prestige much more than his own daughter's life. Sai Pallavi and Prakash Raj deliver heart-wrenching performances in these scenes. The climax sequence exposes a deeply tragic reality.
Paava Kadhaigal exposes society
Paava Kadhaigal features four completely different stories in one anthology web series. The makers highlight deep social issues like caste, religion, fake prestige, patriarchy, and honour killings. Every single story comes from a different background. They all expose the extreme cruelty that innocent people face in the name of society. Oor Iravu grabs the maximum attention because of the emotional scenes between Sai Pallavi and Prakash Raj. You can stream this web series on Netflix.
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