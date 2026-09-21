Smriti Irani, Gauri Pradhan, Ritu Chaudhary Seth and Ravee Gupta speak out against online trolling, body-shaming and personal comments, as their message comes soon after Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 remarks.

While social media connects stars to their fans, it may be used to criticize them and sometimes even their families. In this respect, the women of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 have shared their views on what it means to get harsh judgments on social media.

Smriti Irani, Gauri Pradhan, Ritu Chaudhary Seth and Ravee Gupta have been featured in a video where they discussed the remarks that are made about them constantly.

Gauri Pradhan Tells About What Trolls Say to Her

Actress Gauri Pradhan, who portrays Nandini in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, said that even the way she speaks is criticized by some users on the internet. According to Gauri, she was told that she needs to learn how to speak from her husband Hiten Tejwani.

Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani have reprised the roles of Nandini and Karan Virani in this popular series.

Experiences of Ravee Gupta and Ritu Chaudhary Seth

Another common form of social media critique is that of the attire of celebrities. Ravee Gupta who acts in the role of Damini brought out this aspect, explaining that she is often asked why she seems to wear night suits so frequently.

Ritu Chaudhary Seth who plays the character of Shobha informed that the trolls target her mother rather than her. As per Ritu, the commenters offer unwanted advice on what her mother should do, where she should go and how she should behave.

Smriti Irani then referred to the abusive language that is used for Ritu's mother. It refers to personal abuse that can follow from online trolling.

Appeal of Smriti Irani for Gentler Words

Smriti who has now come back as Tulsi used this video as an opportunity to send out an appeal through social media. Her appeal was straightforward, namely that if a person cannot say anything positive about another, they shouldn't say anything negative.

It comes against the backdrop of increased debate in social media on celebrities' looks, age, weight and their personal life.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 Comments

The video by the actresses comes right after Salman Khan had talked about online trolls in Bigg Boss 20’s Weekend Ka Vaar. He mentioned criticisms made at celebrities on account of their looks, age, weight and even of their families, in addition to what women face post-pregnancy.

Salman Khan also mentioned the trolling that is faced by his brother Sohail Khan and actor Varun Dhawan. He mentioned the difference between genuine concern about an individual’s well-being and ridiculing their physical appearance.

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However, his comments on women and weight gain post-pregnancy have been reported to be directly related to the trolling faced by Katrina Kaif; however, he did not mention her during his comments.

In both instances, the issue has again come to the question - where does online criticism end and personal harassment begin?