Actress Gopi Desai, MP Rabindra Narayan Behera, and others welcomed the hosting of the 72nd National Film Awards in Kevadia, Gujarat, for the first time outside New Delhi, hailing it as a step towards taking national events to all parts of India.

Dignitaries Arrive for 72nd National Film Awards in Gujarat

Actress and jury member Gopi Desai, Odisha MP Rabindra Narayan Behera, film Producer Captain Rahul Bali, and BJP MP Haribhai Patel welcomed the hosting of the 72nd edition of the National Film Awards in Kevadia, Gujarat, as they arrived at Vadodara Airport.

The dignitaries hailed the decision to organise the prestigious awards ceremony outside New Delhi for the first time, with many describing it as a step towards taking national events to different parts of the country and showcasing the Statue of Unity and Ekta Nagar as destinations of national importance.

'A Wonderful Thing': Gopi Desai

Gopi Desai expressed happiness over the ceremony being held in Gujarat and suggested that future editions should also rotate across states. "I am very excited, because for years we have been going to Delhi. When we ourselves won National Awards, our film received two awards, we received them in Delhi as well. So initially, hearing that it is not being held in Delhi but somewhere else felt a bit unusual. But then we found out it is in Kevadia, which is a wonderful thing," Desai said.

She added, "Perhaps every year it should be held in different places, in Kashmir, in the South, in Trivandrum. It shouldn't be confined to just one fixed place like Delhi was. That way, all states can benefit from it."

'Reflects Modi ji's Vision': Rabindra Narayan Behera

Odisha MP Rabindra Narayan Behera said he was looking forward to attending the ceremony near the Statue of Unity. "Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be attending. Many film producers and award winners will be present. It is going to be a wonderful event, and we are all going to enjoy it... It is wonderful that, for the first time, such an event is being held outside Delhi at the Statue of Unity," Behera said.

On the ceremony being organised outside Delhi for the first time, Behera said, "This reflects Modi ji's vision. He looks at all of India; he views the entire Bharat as one. He believes, why hold it only in Delhi at Rashtrapati Bhavan? Distribute it across regions. It is great that for the first time outside Delhi, it is being held at the Statue of Unity."

'Overjoyed': Captain Rahul Bali

Film Producer Captain Rahul Bali said he hoped more film-related events would be organised at the venue. "I am overjoyed that the National Film Awards are being held there for the first time. I would urge the Government, Modi ji, and everyone that more such events should be hosted here, and Bollywood should be invited," Bali said.

He also encouraged filmmakers to use the location for future productions. "I will definitely make an effort myself, and I will also urge all my Bollywood friends, to soon shoot a film, short film, or project at the Statue of Unity so that the world realizes what a monumental landmark has been created," he said.

Speaking about the location's potential for filmmaking, Bali added, "From the pictures I have seen, I am extremely excited and looking forward to it. I have full confidence... For outdoor shoots, from what I've seen, it looks spectacular."

'A Proud Moment for Gujarat': Haribhai Patel

BJP MP Haribhai Patel described the event as a proud moment for Gujarat. "Today in Gujarat, at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, the National Film Awards ceremony is being held. This is a matter of great joy for Gujarat," Patel said.

Highlighting the significance of the venue, he said, "Kevadia, Ekta Nagar, and the Statue of Unity represent a monumental place that sends out the message of national unity... There are picturesque spots for outdoor film shoots, the Narmada Dam, and various distinct locations around Kevadia."

Calling the ceremony a matter of pride for the state, Patel added, "Hosting this prestigious ceremony in Gujarat for the first time is truly an honor. I am very happy, Gujarat is happy, and the people of Gujarat are delighted that such a major national event is taking place here."

About the National Film Awards and Kevadia

The stage is set for one of the notable evenings of Indian cinema with the 72nd edition of the National Awards set to take place at Kevadia in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Instituted in 1954, the National Awards are among the most prestigious honours of Indian cinema, which recognise excellence across Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Writing on Cinema and include a wide range of languages, regions and forms of filmmaking.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the prestigious awards for the outstanding achievements in Indian cinema for 2024.

Kevadia is famous for the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the world’s tallest statue, the ‘Statue of Unity’, to the nation on October 31, 2018. (ANI)