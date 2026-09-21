A now-viral video shows Salman Khan stepping out wearing a torn shoe, which will make you wonder: Is he okay? Keep scrolling to learn more.

Salman Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with his stunning personality, handsome looks, and witty remarks. He is exceptional at his craft, and there's no denying that. The actor is hosting and promoting Bigg Boss season 20, which is currently in full swing. He is leaving no stone unturned in taking a stand for what's right and calling out contestants for their behaviour.

Salman Khan Wears a Torn Shoe?

However, a video of the actor has now taken social media by storm, in which he is wearing a torn shoe. Yes, you read that right. The video seems a bit old; however, there's no official confirmation of the same. In the video, Salman steps out of his car wearing a chequered shirt, pants, and shoes, but fans' attention went to how ripped one of his shoes looked, raising concern about whether everything is okay with the Bigg Boss show host.

Take a look at the video!

Salman's Latest Outburst on Bigg Boss

Just recently, Salman Khan grabbed eyeballs for calling out trolls for their derogatory comments about Katrina Kaif for gaining postpartum weight. The actress found herself at the receiving end of massive criticism when she appeared at the Ambani's Ganpati celebration. Salman took his shirt off and gave an ultimatum to the trolls to troll him as well. He also took a stand for actresses getting papped inappropriately.