Soori boards the train and wakes up the sleeping Nivin Pauly. This small incident changes both their journeys. Soori lands in unexpected trouble because he wakes up the immortal man from his dream. The train compartment then becomes the main stage for their arguments, clashes, and journey.

One man carries thousands of years of life experience. The other man lives a normal family-centric life.

These two different worlds collide in one place and create an interesting plot. A small rat also plays a key role in this journey. The rat sometimes separates them and sometimes brings them together.

Does Nivin Pauly find his 4,000-year-old love? Does Soori reach home safely to his family? What happens to the rat caught between them? The rest of the film answers these questions.