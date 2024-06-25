Kritika Malik says people poisoned her mind against her husband Armaan Malik's first wife Payal Malik

Bigg Boss OTT 3: In the most recent episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', Kritika Malik and Payal Malik discussed their complicated relationship and explained how others placed them against each other.

Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, is well-known for his turbulent personal life. He became a social media celebrity after revealing that both of his wives, Payal and Kritika, were pregnant at the same time. Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik are Bigg Boss OTT 3 participants. During their appearance on the show, Payal and Kritika discussed their complicated relationship and the most challenging moment of their lives.



In one of the most recent Bigg Boss OTT 3 episodes, Sana Makbul questioned Payal Malik about her response after knowing about Armaan's marriage to Kritika.

Payal replied to it by saying, "Initially, I did not realise what had actually happened." However, Kritika entered the debate and stated that if she had been in Payal's situation, she would have felt awful as well. Admitting that she thought she had made a huge mistake by breaking up a little family,

Kritika said: "Agar main Payal ke jagah hoti na toh mujhe bhi bura lagta, I'm not saying this just because you all are sitting here or because you are feeling if we comment anything right now Kritika will feel bad as she is sitting here. We tried our best to break this relationship. Mujhe laga maine bahut badi galti kardi ek chhoti si family ko barbaad kar diya."

Payal said that she and Kritika had a strained relationship at the time and couldn't handle being around each other. They were passionate adversaries who swore at one other over the phone. Payal mentioned that their relationship did not emerge overnight, "Uss time meri aur iski aisi thi ke na main isse dekh sakti thi aur na ye mujhe. Hum dono ek dusre ke itne bure dushman the. Hum dono phone par ek dusre ko gaaliyaan de rahe the. It's not like we started loving each other just now, we have created this bond. Ab aisa scene hai Armaan can fight with us but we don't fight with each other."



Along the same lines, Kritika discussed how others pitted her and Payal against one another, producing a schism in their relationship. She revealed that people had poisoned their thoughts so much that they persuaded her that Payal would always rule her since the former was viewed as the second wife.

Kritika added: "Ek dusre ke mann mein logon ne itna zeher ghoul diya ke teri usse shaadi horahi hai toh tera pati tujhse cheen legi. Iska toh pati hai tujhe humesha daba ke rakhegi ye Woh, you are second wife tujh par humesha thappa rahega. Isko alag baatein boli mujhe alag, woh joh phase tha na and it went for one and a half year. I can't express those things in words."

Kritika also stated that she, Armaan, and Payal sat together for two days and had a lengthy chat about their relationship. After resolving the problems, Kritika recognised that the three had no one except themselves. When they resolved their issues, their relationship strengthened.

In her words: "Then Chiku ke papa, Payal and I sat together for two days aur sab khul ke baat kari kya hai kya nahi hai. That's when we realised we don't have anyone else apart from each other. We then sorted everything one by one and slowly our love got stronger and now bond is very strong."

