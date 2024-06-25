Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kritika Malik says people poisoned her mind against her husband Armaan Malik's first wife Payal Malik

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: In the most recent episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', Kritika Malik and Payal Malik discussed their complicated relationship and explained how others placed them against each other. 

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 25, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, is well-known for his turbulent personal life. He became a social media celebrity after revealing that both of his wives, Payal and Kritika, were pregnant at the same time. Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik are Bigg Boss OTT 3 participants. During their appearance on the show, Payal and Kritika discussed their complicated relationship and the most challenging moment of their lives.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In one of the most recent Bigg Boss OTT 3 episodes, Sana Makbul questioned Payal Malik about her response after knowing about Armaan's marriage to Kritika.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Payal replied to it by saying, "Initially, I did not realise what had actually happened." However, Kritika entered the debate and stated that if she had been in Payal's situation, she would have felt awful as well. Admitting that she thought she had made a huge mistake by breaking up a little family,  

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kritika said: "Agar main Payal ke jagah hoti na toh mujhe bhi bura lagta, I'm not saying this just because you all are sitting here or because you are feeling if we comment anything right now Kritika will feel bad as she is sitting here. We tried our best to break this relationship. Mujhe laga maine bahut badi galti kardi ek chhoti si family ko barbaad kar diya."

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Payal said that she and Kritika had a strained relationship at the time and couldn't handle being around each other. They were passionate adversaries who swore at one other over the phone. Payal mentioned that their relationship did not emerge overnight, "Uss time meri aur iski aisi thi ke na main isse dekh sakti thi aur na ye mujhe. Hum dono ek dusre ke itne bure dushman the. Hum dono phone par ek dusre ko gaaliyaan de rahe the. It's not like we started loving each other just now, we have created this bond.  Ab aisa scene hai Armaan can fight with us but we don't fight with each other."
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Along the same lines, Kritika discussed how others pitted her and Payal against one another, producing a schism in their relationship. She revealed that people had poisoned their thoughts so much that they persuaded her that Payal would always rule her since the former was viewed as the second wife. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kritika added: "Ek dusre ke mann mein logon ne itna zeher ghoul diya ke teri usse shaadi horahi hai toh tera pati tujhse cheen legi. Iska toh pati hai tujhe humesha daba ke rakhegi ye Woh, you are second wife tujh par humesha thappa rahega. Isko alag baatein boli mujhe alag, woh joh phase tha na and it went for one and a half year. I can't express those things in words."

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kritika also stated that she, Armaan, and Payal sat together for two days and had a lengthy chat about their relationship. After resolving the problems, Kritika recognised that the three had no one except themselves. When they resolved their issues, their relationship strengthened. 

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In her words: "Then Chiku ke papa, Payal and I sat together for two days aur sab khul ke baat kari kya hai kya nahi hai. That's when we realised we don't have anyone else apart from each other. We then sorted everything one by one and slowly our love got stronger and now bond is very strong."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sreeleela to enter Bollywood? Telugu star to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Varun Dhawan

    Sreeleela to enter Bollywood? Telugu star to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Varun Dhawan

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasiya indulge into massive fight, 'Aap jaise log...' RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik, Deepak Chaurasiya indulge into massive fight, 'Aap jaise log...'

    WATCH: Anant Ambani visits Kajol, Ajay Devgn's house to personally invite them for his wedding RKK

    WATCH: Anant Ambani visits Kajol, Ajay Devgn's house to personally invite them for his wedding

    Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

    Received obscene messages from same account linked to Renukaswamy murder case, reveals TV actress

    Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kumar Hirani, Samantha NOT collaborating for a film; reports 'baseless' ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Kumar Hirani, Samantha NOT collaborating for a film; reports 'baseless'

    Recent Stories

    Tragic! One-and-a half-year old boy dies after TV falls on him in Kerala's Ernakulam anr

    Tragic! One-and-a half-year old boy dies after TV falls on him in Kerala's Ernakulam

    Why did Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal marry under Special Marriage Act? RKK

    Why did Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal marry under Special Marriage Act?

    OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: 5 things to know before buying this latest smartphone gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G: 5 things to know before buying this latest smartphone

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's fan arrested for threatening producer Umapathy Gowda in Bengaluru vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan's fan arrested for threatening producer Umapathy Gowda in Bengaluru

    T20 WC 2024: Holi-like celebrations erupt in Afghanistan, players dance after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: Holi-like celebrations erupt in Afghanistan, players dance after reaching 1st-ever semis (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon