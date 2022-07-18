Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhumi Pednekar Birthday: Did you know the actress was expelled from acting school? Here’s why

    First Published Jul 18, 2022, 8:54 AM IST

    Bhumi Pednekar celebrates her 33rd birthday today, July 18. Here are some interesting facts about the actor that her fans must know of!

    One of the talented actresses of Bollywood, Bhumi Pednekar has created a niche for herself in the film industry. Bhumi had an unconventional debut in the Hindi film industry with ‘Dum Laga Kar Haishaa’ wherein she had put on excessive weight for the character. However, she later shed those kilos and soon joined the league of fittest actresses in the industry. As Bhumi Pednekar celebrates her 33rd birthday today July 18, here are some interesting facts about the actor that her fans must know; take a look:

    Bhumi made her Bollywood entry in the year 2015 with the film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. As soon as she entered the film industry, Bhumi’s weight gain had become a talking point in the industry. However, her acting skills proved to everyone that she is here to stay for long. Soon after the release of her film, Bhumi had to shed some 33 kilograms of weight by following a strict diet as well as having a good workout regime. However, it took her at least a year to get back in shape.

    Bhumi was born on 18 July 1989 in Mumbai. She lost her father at the early age of 18 due to cancer. After the death of her father, her family reportedly had to face a lot of problems. But today with her hard work and dedication, the actress has become a well-known name in the industry. Very few would know that Bhumi, popular for her acting, was once expelled from acting school.

    At the age of 15, Bhumi Pednekar’s parents took a loan to send her to an acting school. But Bhumi was later expelled from the school due to low attendance. In such a situation, to repay the loan that was taken for her studies, she worked as an assistant film director in Yash Raj Films and repaid her loan from her salary.

    Talking about her film career, Bhumi Pednekar worked in films such as 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', 'Son Chidiya', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Bala' and 'Saand Ki Aankh', among many others. Bhumi was last seen in the film ‘Badhaai Do’ opposite actor Rajkummar Rao. Her next upcoming project is ‘Raksha Bandhan’ in which she will be paired opposite actor Akshay Kumar.

