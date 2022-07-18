Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are now married! Couple had a small ceremony in Las Vegas

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Los Vegas, culminating their two-decade-long relationship.

    Hollywood Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck are now married Couple had a small ceremony in Las Vegas drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 8:12 AM IST

    Good news for all the Bennifer fans! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now reportedly a married couple, as the two held a small wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on late Saturday night. Their close-knit wedding ceremony was held at a Las Vegas drive-through chapel, culminating in a relationship that stretched over two decades. Their romance was always the headline for various tabloid covers over all these years.

    The announcement of their wedding was made by Jennifer Lopez in her newsletter. Informing her fans, she wrote, “We did it”. And as she shared the blogpost link on her social media, messages of congratulations started flowing in for the two stars.

    ALSO READ: 7 things Jennifer Lopez does to maintain her gorgeous body

    It was the same newsletter through which Jennifer Lopez had announced her engagement with Ben Affleck, early in April this year. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” wrote the actor-singer in a message which she signed off as Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

    Speaking further of their marriage, Jennifer Lopez informed that they flew to Las Vegas on Saturday where they waited in the drive-through, along with four other couples, for their wedding to culminate a little after midnight at the Little White Chapel.

    ALSO READ: Engaged! Jennifer Lopez announces engagement with her love, Ben Affleck

    “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” wrote Jennifer Lopez on her blog.

    Jennifer Lopez (52) and Ben Affleck (49) had previously dated in the early 2000s; their fans lovingly called them as “Bennifer”. Their love once again rekindled last year.

    Meanwhile, Ben Affleck was first married to Jennifer Garner in 2005 and shares three children with her. The two, however, got a divorce in the year 2018. Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, was married three times before. She shares 14-years-old twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 8:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Charan's RRR is an 'outrageous roller coaster of a movie' says 'Doctor Strange' director, Scott Derrickson RBA

    'RRR' an 'outrageous roller coaster of a movie', says 'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson

    Video: Ranbir Kapoor crashes Alia Bhatt's Kesariya's Instagram Live, does 'biwi ki tareef'; actress blushes RBA

    Video: Ranbir Kapoor crashes Alia Bhatt's Kesariya's Instagram Live, does 'biwi ki tareef'; actress blushes

    Exclusive: Shamshera star Sanjay Dutt on South Vs Bollywood films debate, Yash, Ranbir Kapoor and more RBA

    Exclusive: Shamshera star Sanjay Dutt on South Vs Bollywood films debate, Yash, Ranbir Kapoor and more

    Exclusive: Shamshera star Vaani Kapoor talks about her encounter with Yash Chopra and more RBA

    Exclusive: Shamshera star Vaani Kapoor talks about her encounter with Yash Chopra and more

    Ram Gopal Varma in trouble over Twitter post on Draupadi Murmu RBA

    Ram Gopal Varma in trouble over Twitter post on Draupadi Murmu

    Recent Stories

    Sunday Box Office Collection Report Thor Love And Thunder Hit The First Case Shabaash Mithu Jug Jugg Jeeyo drb

    Sunday Box Office Report: Chris Hemsworth’s Thor leads over Rajkummar Rao and Taapsee Pannu’s films

    11 SEXY pictures: Priyanka Chopra BIKINI and swimwear photos will set your screen on fire RBA

    11 SEXY pictures: Priyanka Chopra BIKINI and swimwear photos will set your screen on fire

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions July 18 to July 24 Here s how your week would be gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, July 18 to July 24: Here's how your week would be

    Priyanka Chopra turns 40: Know her net worth, monthly income, investments and more RBA

    Priyanka Chopra turns 40: Know her net worth, monthly income, investments and more

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for July 18 to July 24 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for July 18 to July 24

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon