Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are now married! Couple had a small ceremony in Las Vegas

Good news for all the Bennifer fans! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now reportedly a married couple, as the two held a small wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on late Saturday night. Their close-knit wedding ceremony was held at a Las Vegas drive-through chapel, culminating in a relationship that stretched over two decades. Their romance was always the headline for various tabloid covers over all these years.

The announcement of their wedding was made by Jennifer Lopez in her newsletter. Informing her fans, she wrote, “We did it”. And as she shared the blogpost link on her social media, messages of congratulations started flowing in for the two stars.

ALSO READ: 7 things Jennifer Lopez does to maintain her gorgeous body

It was the same newsletter through which Jennifer Lopez had announced her engagement with Ben Affleck, early in April this year. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” wrote the actor-singer in a message which she signed off as Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Speaking further of their marriage, Jennifer Lopez informed that they flew to Las Vegas on Saturday where they waited in the drive-through, along with four other couples, for their wedding to culminate a little after midnight at the Little White Chapel.

ALSO READ: Engaged! Jennifer Lopez announces engagement with her love, Ben Affleck

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” wrote Jennifer Lopez on her blog.

Jennifer Lopez (52) and Ben Affleck (49) had previously dated in the early 2000s; their fans lovingly called them as “Bennifer”. Their love once again rekindled last year.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck was first married to Jennifer Garner in 2005 and shares three children with her. The two, however, got a divorce in the year 2018. Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, was married three times before. She shares 14-years-old twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.