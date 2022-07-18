Sunday Box Office Report: Chris Hemsworth’s Thor leads over Rajkummar Rao and Taapsee Pannu’s films

Among the films that are competing at the box office, Chirs Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ became the highest earner on Sunday. Check out how the films performed over the weekend.

Hollywood film 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which made a huge opening in the first week at the ticket window, also showed its rage on Sunday. Rajkumar Rao's film 'Hit the First Case', which was released on Friday, could not do business as expected on Sunday. On the other hand, the film 'Shabaash Mithu' has been declared a flop in the first three days itself and from Monday onwards, its shows are also expected to reduce. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's ‘Jug Jugg Jeyo’ is still competing at the box office.

Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth's film 'Thor Love and Thunder' had the highest collection on Sunday among the films running in the theatres. The film earned around Rs 4.50 crore on Sunday according to the initial figures. The film had a net collection of Rs 81.76 crore in the first week. The English version earned Rs 53.16 crore while the Hindi version earned Rs 24.23 crore. The film earned Rs 2.49 crore on Friday, Rs 4.44 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.50 crore on Sunday in the second week. The net collection of this film at the Indian box office has so far been around Rs 93.19 crore. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Not Shabaash Mithu or Hit: The First Case, this movie earned most on Friday

Hit: The First Case: Rajkummar Rao's film 'Hit the First Case' stood at number two in terms of earnings on Sunday. The film, which was released on Friday with an opening of Rs 1.35 crore, earned Rs 1.93 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.30 crore on Sunday, according to the initial figures. With this, the film has also joined Rajkummar Rao's first weekend grosser of Rs 5 crore or more. The next four days of the week are very challenging for the film. ALSO READ: Shabaash Mithu Day 1 Collection: Will Taapsee Pannu's film have trouble at box office?

Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu's Srijit Mukherjee directorial 'Shabassh Mithu' is slowly moving towards becoming a flop in terms of the box office numbers. According to the information, the shows of the film in all the theatres across the country are being reduced from Monday. The film 'Shabaash Mithu', which was released on Friday with an opening of just Rs 50 lakh, earned only Rs 60 lakh at the box office on Sunday after earning Rs 55 lakh on Saturday. The film has managed to earn just Rs 1.65 crore at the box office in the first three days.

