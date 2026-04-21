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'Bhooth Bangla's advance booking gives a strong signal

A report from koimoi.com says that 'Bhooth Bangla' has already sold over 1.94 lakh tickets in advance for its fifth day. This means the film has earned a gross of about ₹3.36 crore (excluding blocked seats) even before Tuesday's first show. The net collection from this is around ₹2.85 crore, which is a very positive sign.