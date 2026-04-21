Bhooth Bangla Day 5 Prediction: Advance Booking Boosts Tuesday Box Office Growth
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla has passed the crucial Monday test and is eyeing a strong Tuesday. Boosted by a low ticket pricing strategy, its Day 5 advance bookings show steady audience interest.
'Bhooth Bangla' holds its ground after the first Monday
'Bhooth Bangla' benefits from cheap tickets and more shows
'Bhooth Bangla' got a boost after 'Dhurandhar 2' slowed down. The film is now running on about 3200 screens with over 12,400 shows across India. The average ticket price on Tuesday has also dropped to around ₹165. This discount is expected to bring in more viewers.
'Bhooth Bangla's advance booking gives a strong signal
Over-the-counter sales will boost 'Bhooth Bangla's earnings
On top of advance bookings, the film is also expected to get a big boost from over-the-counter ticket sales on Tuesday. The cheaper tickets will likely attract more walk-in audiences, which will further strengthen the day's total earnings.
How much can 'Bhooth Bangla' earn on Day 5?
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