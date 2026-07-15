The trailer for 'I Play Rocky,' directed by Peter Farrelly, is out. Starring Anthony Ippolito, the film explores Sylvester Stallone's journey of writing 'Rocky' and his struggle to be cast in the lead role despite rejection and money problems.

The trailer for 'I Play Rocky,' a film based on the journey of Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone before the making of Rocky, has been released in India. The film is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Peter Farrelly and stars Anthony Ippolito as Stallone.

The film revolves around the story of a young Sylvester Stallone, who wrote a script about an aspiring boxer and refused to sell it unless he was cast in the lead role. Despite facing rejection, money problems and doubts from film studios, Stallone stayed firm and continued to fight for his dream. The newly released trailer gives viewers a first look at Stallone's journey and the events that led to the making of Rocky, one of the most loved sports films in cinema history.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by I Play Rocky Movie (@iplayrockymovie)

'I Play Rocky' Cast and Director

Anthony Ippolito plays Sylvester Stallone in the film, while Matt Dillon stars as Frank Stallone Sr. and Stephan James plays Carl Weathers. I Play Rocky is directed by Peter Farrelly, known for films including Green Book, There's Something About Mary and Dumb and Dumber.

The India release date of the film is yet to be announced. (ANI)