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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar Starrer Crosses Rs. 100 Crore Worldwide in 4 Days Despite Monday Dip
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has stormed past the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within four days, challenging Dhurandhar’s dominance despite mixed reviews and weekday dips
Strong Opening Weekend Powers ₹100 Crore Milestone
Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar, got off to a solid start at the box office. After paid previews of ₹3.75 crore, the film witnessed a sharp upward trend over the weekend, collecting ₹12.25 crore on Friday, ₹19 crore on Saturday, and ₹23 crore on Sunday.
This strong momentum helped the film comfortably cross ₹100 crore globally within just four days, despite facing competition from Dhurandhar and distractions like the IPL season. The early surge reflects audience curiosity around the horror-comedy genre and the popular Akshay–Priyadarshan collaboration.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Loses Momentum Amid Bhooth Bangla Storm
Monday Drop Reflects Typical Weekday Slowdown
Like most big releases, Bhooth Bangla saw a significant dip on its first Monday. The film collected ₹6.75 crore on Day 4, marking a sharp 70% decline from Sunday’s peak.
Despite this drop, the overall domestic net collection stands at ₹64.75 crore, indicating that the film has maintained a decent hold. Such weekday slowdowns are common, especially after a high weekend spike, and do not necessarily signal long-term decline.
Overseas Push and Ensemble Cast Add to Appeal
The film has also performed steadily in international markets, adding ₹2.50 crore on Day 4 and taking the overseas total to ₹29 crore. Combined with India’s gross earnings of ₹77.34 crore, the worldwide total now stands at ₹106.34 crore.
Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film features a strong ensemble including Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Mithun Chakraborty. The story, set in a haunted ancestral mansion, blends horror with comedy, offering mass entertainment despite receiving mixed audience reactions.
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