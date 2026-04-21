Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar, got off to a solid start at the box office. After paid previews of ₹3.75 crore, the film witnessed a sharp upward trend over the weekend, collecting ₹12.25 crore on Friday, ₹19 crore on Saturday, and ₹23 crore on Sunday.

This strong momentum helped the film comfortably cross ₹100 crore globally within just four days, despite facing competition from Dhurandhar and distractions like the IPL season. The early surge reflects audience curiosity around the horror-comedy genre and the popular Akshay–Priyadarshan collaboration.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Loses Momentum Amid Bhooth Bangla Storm