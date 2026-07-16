Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 continues its impressive run at the box office despite a weekday dip. The comedy entertainer has collected ₹89.75 crore in India and crossed ₹124 crore worldwide in six days.

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Javed Jaffrey-starrer Dhamaal 4 continues to perform well at the box office. After a strong opening weekend, the comedy entertainer has managed to hold steady during the weekdays despite the usual drop in collections. The film is now inching closer to the ₹90 crore mark at the domestic box office, while its worldwide earnings have crossed ₹124 crore.

Dhamaal 4 ,Box Office Collection, Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 earned ₹6.50 crore (India net) on its sixth day of release. Although the film witnessed a 31.6% decline from its fifth-day collection of ₹9.50 crore, it has maintained a solid hold at the ticket windows. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached ₹89.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹107.11 crore. The film is now just a step away from entering the prestigious ₹100 crore India net club.

Worldwide Collection Crosses ₹124 Crore

The comedy film is also receiving a positive response in overseas markets. On Day 6, it collected ₹1.25 crore overseas, taking its total international earnings to ₹17.25 crore. Combining its domestic and overseas performance, Dhamaal 4 has now registered a worldwide gross collection of ₹124.36 crore, making it one of the successful comedy releases of the year.

Dhamaal 4 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: ₹14.00 crore

Day 2: ₹22.50 crore

Day 3: ₹28.50 crore

Day 4: ₹8.75 crore

Day 5: ₹9.50 crore

Day 6: ₹6.50 crore