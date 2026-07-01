Director Matt Reeves has confirmed The Batman Part II will be delayed to February 18, 2028. Robert Pattinson returns, with first-look footage shared. The sequel also stars Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, and Brian Tyree Henry.

The wait for Robert Pattinson's next Batman film just got longer, with the sequel delayed yet again. Director Matt Reeves has confirmed that The Batman Part II will now hit theatres on February 18, 2028, nearly six years after the first film was released in March 2022. Reeves announced the new release date on Vimeo and also shared the first camera test footage of Robert Pattinson returning as Batman, giving fans their first look at the actor's comeback as the Dark Knight.

The sequel stars Pattinson along with Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch. Reeves has co-written the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin. However, the makers have not revealed any details about the story or the characters being played by the supporting cast. https://t.co/O0TdgldMdK pic.twitter.com/M2IFlow0s9 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) July 15, 2026

The film was first scheduled to release on October 2, 2026, before being pushed to October 1, 2027. It has now been delayed again to 2028, with Warner Bros. giving Reeves more time to complete post-production work.

James Gunn Defends Delay

Earlier, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn had defended the long gap between the two films, saying that such delays are common for big-budget sequels. He pointed to films like Alien, Avatar, The Incredibles, Top Gun and Guardians of the Galaxy as examples of franchises that also had long gaps between releases.

"To be fair, a 5-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels," Gunn wrote on Threads at the time. "7 years between 'Alien' and 'Aliens.' 14 years between 'Incredibles.' 7 years between the first two 'Terminators.' 13 years between 'Avatars.' 36 years between 'Top Guns.' And, of course, six years between 'Guardians Vol 2' and 'Vol 3.'"

Other Warner Bros. Schedule Changes

According to Variety, Warner Bros. has also changed the release dates of several other upcoming films.

J.J. Abrams' mystery film The Great Beyond, starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, has been moved from November 13, 2026, to October 1, 2027, the date that was earlier reserved for The Batman Part II.

Meanwhile, Sam Esmail's Panic Carefully, starring Julia Roberts, will now release on April 9, 2027, after a slight delay from its earlier February release date.

Revenge of La Llorona will take over the February 26, 2027, release slot. (ANI)