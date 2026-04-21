After an extraordinary run, Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing a clear slowdown at the box office. On its fifth Monday (Day 33), the film managed to collect just Rs 1.62 crore across India, marking a steep drop of nearly 69% from Sunday’s Rs 5.20 crore.

Despite the dip, the film’s overall domestic collection stands at an impressive Rs 1,117.29 crore. Overseas, it added Rs 0.40 crore on the same day, taking its international tally to Rs 421.50 crore. With a combined worldwide gross of Rs 1,758.96 crore, the film has already cemented its blockbuster status.