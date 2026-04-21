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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 33: Ranveer Singh Starrer Loses Momentum Amid Bhooth Bangla Storm
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 33: After ruling the box office for weeks, Dhurandhar 2 is finally showing signs of fatigue. Despite crossing massive milestones, the Ranveer Singh starrer now faces strong competition from Bhooth Bangla
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Sees Sharp Drop on Day 33
After an extraordinary run, Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing a clear slowdown at the box office. On its fifth Monday (Day 33), the film managed to collect just Rs 1.62 crore across India, marking a steep drop of nearly 69% from Sunday’s Rs 5.20 crore.
Despite the dip, the film’s overall domestic collection stands at an impressive Rs 1,117.29 crore. Overseas, it added Rs 0.40 crore on the same day, taking its international tally to Rs 421.50 crore. With a combined worldwide gross of Rs 1,758.96 crore, the film has already cemented its blockbuster status.
Weekend Boost Fails to Sustain Momentum
While the fifth weekend offered a brief revival, the film could not maintain consistency. It earned around Rs 12 crore over the weekend, showing that audience interest still exists.
However, weekday numbers continue to fall sharply:
Day 30 (Friday): Rs 2.70 crore
Day 31 (Saturday): Rs 4.65 crore
Day 32 (Sunday): Rs 5.20 crore
Day 33 (Monday): Rs 1.62 crore
This pattern highlights a classic late-run trend — strong weekend spikes followed by significant weekday drops, indicating that the film is nearing the end of its theatrical dominance.
Bhooth Bangla Emerges as the New Box Office Leader
The biggest challenge for Dhurandhar 2 comes from Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The film has taken a roaring start, collecting around Rs 58 crore in its opening weekend.
Even on Monday, when Dhurandhar 2 struggled below Rs 2 crore, Bhooth Bangla held strong with over Rs 6 crore. This clear gap signals a shift in audience preference, with the fresh release gaining momentum.
The clash, combined with external factors like IPL viewership, has further impacted Dhurandhar 2, accelerating its decline at the box office.
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