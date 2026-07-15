Music maestro A R Rahman received a standing ovation for his concert with the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington DC. The show featured a blend of Indian and Western music, live dance, and a piece from his Ramayan project with Hans Zimmer.

A R Rahman gets standing ovation for concert with National Symphony Orchestra

Music maestro A R Rahman captivated a packed audience during his concert with the National Symphony Orchestra at Wolf Trap, earning a standing ovation.

Presented soon after the recent United States' 250th anniversary celebrations, the concert brought together Indian classical music, Western symphonic arrangements and contemporary compositions in a format that reflected Rahman's approach to music over the past three decades. Accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra, Rahman presented orchestral versions of several of his compositions, with Indian instruments, classical vocals and live dance integrated into the production. The orchestral arrangements complemented the Indian musical elements, creating a balanced sound that resonated throughout the evening, as per a press note.

A Collaborative Showcase

Rahman also shared the spotlight with his ensemble of singers and musicians, introducing each performer to the audience and giving them space to lead different sections of the concert. Their performances added depth to the evening and reflected the collaborative nature of the production.

Highlight from Ramayan Project

Another standout moment was an orchestral presentation from Rahman's Ramayan project with composer Hans Zimmer. Enhanced by a graceful classical Indian dance performance, the piece seamlessly blended mythology, sweeping orchestral music, and traditional storytelling, earning one of the night's most enthusiastic ovations.

(ANI)