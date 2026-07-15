Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has been discharged from a Mumbai hospital after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder. His wife, Anna Konidala, thanked the doctors and medical team for their 'exceptional care' and professionalism.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan was discharged from Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday, four days after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder. His wife, Anna Konidala, shared the update on Instagram and thanked the doctors and medical team who looked after him during his stay at the hospital.

Wife Anna Konidala Expresses Gratitude

In her post, Anna spoke about the family's "hearts are full of gratitude" and thanked the medical team for taking "exceptional care" of Pawan Kalyan during the surgery and recovery. "Today, we were finally discharged from the hospital, and our hearts are full of gratitude. A heartfelt thank you to this incredible team for taking such exceptional care of my husband and performing his surgery with the highest level of skill and professionalism." We knew he was in the very best hands, and that gave our family something priceless, peace of mind," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Konidala (@anna.konidala) Thank you not only for your expertise, but also for your kindness, dedication and compassion throughout this journey. We will always be grateful," she further said.

Details of the Injury and Surgery

The actor-turned-politician was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after doctors advised surgery for a severe tear in the rotator cuff muscle of his right shoulder. The surgery lasted around three-and-a-half hours.

According to the Jana Sena Party, Pawan Kalyan had been dealing with persistent shoulder pain since 2016. The injury became worse over the years because of his busy political and professional schedule.

During the surgery, doctors also found an avulsion fracture in his right shoulder.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had also visited Pawan Kalyan at the hospital after the surgery. (ANI)