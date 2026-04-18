Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: Top 5 Highest Openers of 2026; Check Here
Akshay Kumar's film Bhooth Bangla’opened to double-digit figures at the box office. But it just missed out on joining the top 5 biggest openers of 2026. The film is currently in sixth place. Find out which are the top 5 biggest opening films of 2026
5. Border 2 (Hindi Film)
4. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (Telugu Film)
Release Date: 12 January 2026 First-day earnings: ₹32.25 crore (more than double of 'Bhooth Bangla's' opening collection) Director: Anil Ravipudi Star Cast: Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsh Vardhan, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, and others.
3. Ustaad Bhagat Singh (Telugu Film)
2. The Raja Saab (Telugu Film)
Release Date: 9 January 2026 First-day earnings: ₹53.75 crore (more than 4 times 'Bhooth Bangla's' opening collection) Director: Maruthi Star Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and others.
1. Dhurandhar The Revenge (Hindi Film)
How much did 'Bhooth Bangla' earn on its first day?
Priyadarshan's directorial 'Bhooth Bangla' collected around ₹12.25 crore on its first day, April 17. This figure is only 11.9% of the collection of 2026's biggest opener, 'Dhurandhar The Revenge'. The film's paid previews on the night of April 16 brought in ₹3.50 crore. The movie features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav.
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