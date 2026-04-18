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Bhooth Bangla Day 1 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar Starrer Earns THIS Big; Check
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's starrer released, but audiences are giving it mixed reviews. While some loved it, others are saying it's all hype and no horror. Amidst all this, the first-day collection figures are now out
Bhooth Bangla
Day 1 Collections
The first-day earning figures for 'Bhooth Bangla' are here. According to a report from sacnilk.com, the film did a fantastic business of ₹12.25 crore on its opening day. Its gross collection stood at ₹18.90 crore.
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Total Collection
About the FIlm
Collab between Akshay and Priyadarshan
'Bhooth Bangla' is the 7th film collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. Before this, they worked together on 'Hera Pheri', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'De Dana Dan', and 'Khatta Meetha'. Most of these films were big hits.
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