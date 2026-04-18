4 6 Image Credit : instagram

Total Collection

According to sacnilk.com, 'Bhooth Bangla' earned a net total of ₹15.75 crore at the Indian box office on its first day, which includes the earnings from the paid previews. The film also did strong business worldwide, raking in ₹23.90 crore on its opening day. It is being screened in 12,382 shows across the country.