3 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Where is the dappu bro

The song is 'Taanu Nenu,' a slow and melodious track. But Pramod gave it a completely wild spin. Initially, he tried practicing it in its original, soft style. However, his followers immediately started commenting, 'Where is the dappu, bro?'. So, he announced, 'I've junked the version I recorded. As you all wanted, I've brought out the dappu!' and then he just went for it.