Viral Reel: You’ve Never Heard This Naga Chaitanya Song Like THIS Before!
An Instagram reel by social media influencer Pramod Paul is going crazy viral. Netizens just can't get enough of his hilarious take on a popular Naga Chaitanya song.
Pramod Paul's Reels
Funny reel on Naga Chaitanya's movie song
Pramod Paul recently made a reel using a Telugu movie song and posted it online. He mentioned, 'Many of you have been asking me to make reels on Telugu songs, comedy scenes, and funny videos. So, here's what you asked for!' In all his reels, Pramod energetically plays a 'dappu' (a type of hand drum), which is super entertaining. The song he chose is from Naga Chaitanya's film, 'Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo'.
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Where is the dappu bro
How he changed such a song
Netizens' comments
Comments like 'This is what we wanted!', 'Who are you, bro... you're so talented!', 'We demand the full song now!', and 'You made my day, bro!' are pouring in. Currently, Pramod Paul has 2.35 lakh followers on Instagram.
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