Despite the recent slowdown, Dhurandhar 2 has already cemented its place in history. The Ranveer Singh-led film crossed ₹1,000 crore in India, becoming a landmark Bollywood success. Its weekly breakdown reflects a massive opening (₹674.17 crore in Week 1), followed by consistent earnings in subsequent weeks. The film has also surpassed the lifetime collections of major blockbusters like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan and Pathaan, underlining its dominance at the box office.