Varun Dhawan gets nostalgic as his 2016 action-comedy 'Dishoom' completes 10 years. He shared several behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's set, recalling the fun he had shooting with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Actor Varun Dhawan is celebrating 10 years of 2016 action-comedy 'Dishoom', reflecting on his fond memories of working in the film. Varun shared a string of BTS pictures from the film's sets as well as the promotions, showing rare moments with the team. From discussing scenes with his brother, director Rohit Dhawan, to bonding with co-stars John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun took a trip down memory lane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

"Toh DISHOOM. Had the best time making a film with my brothers rohit @thejohnabraham @jacquelienefernandez. We shot a large portion of it in UAE. How time flies but anytime india ko bura kahaan toh dishoom can be back. 10 years," he wrote.

Released in 2016, the Rohit Dhawan directorial featured Varun Dhawan and John Abraham in the lead as police officers Junaid Ansari and Kabir Shergill, respectively. The story follows the disappearance of India's top batsman in the Middle East, leaving the two mismatched officers to team up for a 36-hour manhunt for him.

Varun Dhawan on the work front

On the work front for Varun Dhawan, he was last seen in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', which also featured Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hedge. The romantic comedy, directed by David Dhawan, the cast also features Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi and Maniesh Paul in important roles. Actress Mouni Roy makes a special appearance in the film.

Backed by producer Ramesh Taurani, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' released in theatres on June 5 and marks another collaboration between Varun Dhawan and director David Dhawan. (ANI)