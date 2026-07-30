Supernatural thriller LUPT, starring Jaaved Jaaferi and Vijay Raaz, will make its digital debut on WAVES OTT on October 31. Actor Karan Aanand shared his delight, noting the film's unique storyline and talented cast will engage viewers.

The supernatural thriller LUPT is set to make its digital debut on WAVES OTT on October 31. The Hindi film, directed by Prabhuraj, stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Vijay Raaz, Karan Aanand, Meenakshi Dixit, Rishabh Chadha and Niki Aneja Walia in key roles.

The film follows a family whose journey takes a dark turn after a series of strange incidents begin to unfold. As hidden secrets from the past come to light, they find themselves caught in a chain of mysterious and frightening events.

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Karan Aanand on LUPT's OTT Release

Ahead of the film's OTT release, actor Karan Aanand shared his thoughts on LUPT reaching a wider audience through the streaming platform. "I am delighted that LUPT is reaching audiences through WAVES OTT. The film has a unique and engaging storyline, with an interesting blend of suspense, emotion and supernatural mystery. It was a wonderful experience to be part of such a talented cast and a compelling cinematic journey. I am confident that the film will connect with viewers and keep them engaged till the very end," Karan Aanand shared in a statement.

LUPT combines psychological suspense, emotional drama and supernatural elements. The film will be available for streaming on WAVES OTT from October 31. (ANI)