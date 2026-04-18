While promoting Toaster, Sanya Malhotra kept her outfit simple yet striking. She opted for a crisp white shirt paired with khaki pants, but it was the details that made all the difference. Tiny, colourful cat faces printed across her shirt added a charming twist, while a bold cat-face ring amplified the quirky vibe.

Known for her love for animals, especially her pet Persian cat Laila, Sanya’s outfit felt like a natural extension of her personality. The look balanced minimalism with whimsy, proving that even subtle elements can make a strong style statement.