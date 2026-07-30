CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon has appealed to producers to ensure fair treatment and timely payments for actors, especially junior artistes. She urged for an end to the 90-day payment cycle and requested daily payments for short-term roles.

Appeal for Fair Treatment and Timely Payments

Actor and CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes' Association) President Poonam Dhillon has appealed to producers to ensure fair treatment and timely payments for actors, especially those doing smaller roles. Speaking to ANI, she said many junior actors struggle because of delayed payments and urged producers to be more sensitive towards them Dhillon said big stars often receive special treatment, while actors with smaller roles continue to face several challenges on film and television sets. She urged producers to pay actors working for a day or two at the end of each working day and ensure those on monthly contracts receive their dues without delay.

"If I were to make a direct request to producers, I would ask them to pay attention to what is happening on their sets. If there is any injustice being done to actors, please be sensitive to them, especially the junior actors. We pamper the big stars, and sometimes we do it unreasonably as well."

"But the smaller actors have many needs. Their survival depends on timely payments. So, I request you to pay actors doing one- or two-day roles on a daily basis. And if they are working on a monthly contract, then please pay them the very next day after the month ends. Just like salaried employees receive their salaries on the 5th or 7th of the month, whatever you think works best," she added.

Concerns Over 90-Day Payment Cycle

Speaking further, Dhillon also raised concerns over the industry's 90-day payment cycle. She said the system becomes even more difficult for actors when a show shuts down before they receive their pending payments. "I think the 90-day payment cycle is very unfair. There's another issue as well. Sometimes a show gets shut down after an actor has already worked for 90 days. When that happens, the producer or the producers' representative tells the actors that the show has been discontinued and that they've incurred huge losses. As a result, the actors don't receive the payment they've been waiting months for. There are so many issues like this." (ANI)