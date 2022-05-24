Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film clears the ‘Monday test’

Helmed by Aneez Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 passed the ‘Monday test’ with great numbers. The film made a gross collection of more than R 10 crore on Monday, the day four of its release.

A film's greatest test at the box office is to score high on the first Monday of its release. It is assumed that if a film had managed to earn even half of what it earned on its first Sunday, then it is making a good business at the box office. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has also cleared the film industry's famous 'Monday test' by recording a great performance at the box office. Even though the film did a fantastic job at the box office on Monday, it, unfortunately, missed the title of the highest-grossing film on Monday in the year 2022, by a few crores.

Aneez Bazmee's horror-comedy, which also stars actors Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Milind Gunaji in pivotal roles, is being hailed for its refreshing script. Despite being a standalone sequel to 2007's cult film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles, Bazmee's film has become the highest grosser on the opening day of 2022. The film has saved Bollywood from major embarrassment by ending the dry spell at the box office. Over its first weekend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected roughly Rs 55.96 crore, which is the biggest weekend collection of any Hindi film in 2022.

On the fourth day of its release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 once again registered a great collection at the Hindi box office. As per the initial figures, the film was able to earn around Rs 10.20 crores, reportedly, on the first Monday of its release. With this, the total net collection of the film has now crossed Rs 66 crore. While it did make a good business on Monday, the film was left behind by a few crores to bag the title for the highest-grosser film on the first Monday in 2022.

The film which holds the record for highest-earning on the first Monday of its release is filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'. Starring Anupam Kher in the lead role, the film earned Rs 15.05 crore on its first Monday.

