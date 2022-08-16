Bhojpuri Viral Video: Bride dances to Pawan Singh's popular song 'Raate Diya Buta Ke Piya Kya' (Watch)

A dancing video of the bride and groom dominating the central stage with her 'zabardast' dance to a Bhojpuri song is going viral.



Compared to previous weddings, today's bride and groom enjoy much more fun. Gone are the days when brides would adopt a bashful expression and sit in a corner on their wedding day. Not only do relatives and friends love shaking a leg, but the bride should also on her big day.

A husband and bride are seen dancing on the DJ floor in one such piece of footage. The bride is first timid, but once encouraged by the husband, she dances freely. She whispers something into the groom's ear, and the DJ then plays a Bhojpuri song. (Video)



The bride opened up and danced, overshadowing everyone, including the groom. This dancing video may be found on the YouTube channel VK Village Video. (Video)

The video's popularity may be gauged by the fact that it has been seen more than 12 lakh times.

