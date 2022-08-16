Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri Viral Video: Bride dances to Pawan Singh's popular song 'Raate Diya Buta Ke Piya Kya' (Watch)

    First Published Aug 16, 2022, 5:45 PM IST

     A dancing video of the bride and groom dominating the central stage with her 'zabardast' dance to a Bhojpuri song is going viral.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Compared to previous weddings, today's bride and groom enjoy much more fun. Gone are the days when brides would adopt a bashful expression and sit in a corner on their wedding day. Not only do relatives and friends love shaking a leg, but the bride should also on her big day.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    A husband and bride are seen dancing on the DJ floor in one such piece of footage. The bride is first timid, but once encouraged by the husband, she dances freely. She whispers something into the groom's ear, and the DJ then plays a Bhojpuri song. (Video)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The bride opened up and danced, overshadowing everyone, including the groom. This dancing video may be found on the YouTube channel VK Village Video. (Video)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video's popularity may be gauged by the fact that it has been seen more than 12 lakh times. Also Read: SEXY video and pictures: Ameesha Patel shows off her HOT body, cleavage in bikini

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video surfaced on social media again after going viral last year. One user wrote, “Bhai sahab to chalo isliye nach rhe h ki unko bhabhi sundar mil gayi , Lenkin bhabhiji kis khusi me nach rhi thi ha.” Another commented, “Yaar kitni khubsurat hain Bhabhi ji.” Also Read: Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajinikanth completes 47 years in film industry: Daughter Aishwaryaa says, "47 Years of Rajinism" RBA

    Rajinikanth completes 47 years in film industry: Daughter Aishwaryaa says, "47 Years of Rajinism"

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU' RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU'

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more

    Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know RBA

    Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know

    Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona RBA

    Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona

    Recent Stories

    Ritesh Airan shares his insight about Quality Education and how ENGIS is inching towards the same-snt

    Ritesh Airan shares his insight about Quality Education and how ENGIS is inching towards the same

    Will Aubameyang replace Ronaldo? Manchester United gear up to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker snt

    Will Aubameyang replace Ronaldo? Manchester United gear up to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker

    FIFA bans AIFF: It is a black day for football in India - IFA secretary Anirban Dutta-ayh

    FIFA bans AIFF: 'It is a black day for football in India' - IFA secretary Anirban Dutta

    We are surprised, says Bilkis Bano's husband, after 11 convicts get released - adt

    We are surprised, says Bilkis Bano's husband after 11 convicts get released

    WhatsApp working on new feature will allow users to make avatar as their profile photo report gcw

    WhatsApp working on new feature, will allow users to make avatar as their profile photo

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon