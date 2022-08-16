Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU'

    Raju Srivastava was hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after having a heart attack last week. Actor's health is improving after a heart attack; the manager shares update

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU' RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

    Famed comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who is still in the intensive care unit of AIIMS in New Delhi, has improved somewhat, according to his secretary Garvit Narang.

    After having a heart attack on August 10, the 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. On the same day, he had an angioplasty. "The health condition of Raju Srivastava is improving. We pray that he recovers soon," Raju's personal secretary was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

    Earlier, Raju's family said on his official Instagram page that the comedian's condition is "stable."

    Also Read: Akshay Kumar once considered leaving India and moving to Canada; read on

    “Raju Srivastava ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well wishers for continued love and support," the family said in the statement.

    Doctors discovered that the nerves in Raju Srivastava's brain were repressed in his MRI scan. During the angiography, the physicians noticed that a major portion of Srivastava's heart was completely blocked. It was also discovered that the comedian previously had 9 stents put. According to reports, the comedian was already a heart sufferer.

    As a heart patient, Srivastava had angioplasty twice before, and this was the third time the physicians performed the procedure.

    The family also requested people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated". The comic had a heart attack while exercising at a hotel's gym here. Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. He has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake) and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". 

    Also Read: Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona

    He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three. Srivastava is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh. 

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more

    Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know RBA

    Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know

    Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona RBA

    Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona

    Singer Rahul Jain accused of rape by a costume stylist, FIR has been filed in Oshiwara Police RBA

    Singer Rahul Jain accused of rape by a costume stylist, FIR has been filed in Oshiwara Police

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office report: Aamir Khan, Kareena's film stays low with Rs 46.25 crore in five days RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha box office report: Aamir Khan, Kareena's film stays low with Rs 46.25 crore in five days

    Recent Stories

    President top leaders, pay 'floral tributes' to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 4th death anniversary in Delhi - adt

    President, top leaders, pay 'floral tributes' to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 4th death anniversary in Delhi

    Google warns employees of layoffs says If you do not work hard or achieve target be ready to leave gcw

    'If you do not work hard or achieve target...': Google warns employees of layoffs

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 Details: Full list of contestants to premiere date and more

    Controversial Chinese 'research' ship Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka's Hambantota

    Controversial Chinese 'research' ship Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka's Hambantota

    Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know RBA

    Is 'RRR' star Jr NTR all set for his Hollywood debut? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon