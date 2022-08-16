Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's manager says 'health is improving, but still in ICU'

Raju Srivastava was hospitalised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after having a heart attack last week. Actor's health is improving after a heart attack; the manager shares update

Famed comedian-actor Raju Srivastava, who is still in the intensive care unit of AIIMS in New Delhi, has improved somewhat, according to his secretary Garvit Narang.

After having a heart attack on August 10, the 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. On the same day, he had an angioplasty. "The health condition of Raju Srivastava is improving. We pray that he recovers soon," Raju's personal secretary was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Earlier, Raju's family said on his official Instagram page that the comedian's condition is "stable."

Also Read: Akshay Kumar once considered leaving India and moving to Canada; read on

“Raju Srivastava ji’s condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well wishers for continued love and support," the family said in the statement.

Doctors discovered that the nerves in Raju Srivastava's brain were repressed in his MRI scan. During the angiography, the physicians noticed that a major portion of Srivastava's heart was completely blocked. It was also discovered that the comedian previously had 9 stents put. According to reports, the comedian was already a heart sufferer.

As a heart patient, Srivastava had angioplasty twice before, and this was the third time the physicians performed the procedure.

The family also requested people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated". The comic had a heart attack while exercising at a hotel's gym here. Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. He has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake) and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya".

Also Read: Video and Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan fly the Indian flag high in Barcelona

He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three. Srivastava is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.