Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri video: Akshara Singh, Pawan Singh's song ‘Chamkelu Shessha Jaisan’ will make you fall in LOVE

    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 2:48 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: In the song, the romantic relationship between Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh on "Chamkelu Shessha Jaisan" is enthralling the internet.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri industry is expanding rapidly every day. Fans' obsession with Bhojpuri videos and movies is growing. The Bhojpuri actors are as famous as any Bollywood actor.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actors have a sizable fan base. In the business, Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh are the most well-liked on-screen pair. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The combinations of all videos and movies get viral pretty quickly. Once more, a video of this pair is becoming viral online.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh may be seen kissing in this video, which was shot outdoors. In this adorable video, the couple is giving huge couple goes.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On social media, "Chamkelu Shessha Jaisan" is trending. Akshara Singh is stunning in the video wearing a pale pink gown, while Pawan Singh also appears dashing in a white suit. The two are interacting chemically, raising the heat.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    This song is spreading like wildfire. More than 127 million people have seen the Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's song video as of now.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On the video, viewers can be seen leaving comments. Fans follow trends created by the industry's dynamic performances.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Swara Bhasker latest to join celebrity bandwagon at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra RBA

    Swara Bhasker latest to join celebrity bandwagon at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Why was Prithviraj, Nayanthara's film Gold shows cancelled in Chennai? Here's what we know RBA

    Why was Prithviraj, Nayanthara's film Gold shows cancelled in Chennai? Here's what we know

    Pathaan poster: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's film release date out RBA

    Pathaan poster: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's film release date out

    Malaika Arora's pregnancy FAKE news: Arjun Kapoor shares another cryptic post on Karma- read RBA

    Malaika Arora's pregnancy FAKE news: Arjun Kapoor shares another cryptic post on Karma- read

    Viral Pictures: Salman Khan in black lungi and matching vest; fans go gaga over his new look RBA

    Viral Video: Salman Khan in black lungi and matching vest; fans go gaga over his new look

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra design leaked Likely to have titanium chassis curved edges dual front camera more gcw

    iPhone 15 Ultra design leaked! Likely to have titanium chassis, curved edges, dual front camera & more

    IIM CAT 2022 answer key, response sheet released; check details - adt

    IIM CAT 2022 answer key, response sheet released; check details

    KL Rahul gets personal leave approved from BCCI ahead of marriage with Athiya Shetty - Reports-ayh

    KL Rahul gets 'personal leave' approved from BCCI ahead of marriage with Athiya Shetty - Reports

    Tata Group to manufacture Apple iPhones in India Here is what we know gcw

    Tata Group to manufacture Apple iPhones in India? Here's what we know

    Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police moves High Court against Shashi Tharoor's release - adt

    Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police moves High Court against Shashi Tharoor's release

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon