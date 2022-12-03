Bhojpuri SEXY video: Yamini Singh, Khesari Lal's romantic song 'Haseena' goes VIRAL-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Yamini Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav's song Haseena was released a few days ago, now it is still trending as number 3 on Youtube.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The Bhojpuri sector is currently very in-demand. Videos and songs in Bhojpuri are quite popular. The well-known face of the business is the superstar Khesari Lal Yadav.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

As soon as they are released, all of his songs go viral. Haseena, his latest single with Anupama Yadav, is rising on YouTube. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari Lal is seen romancing Anupama Yadav in this video. The daring and fiery video is igniting flames everywhere.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Anupama Yadav looks really hot in this video, wearing a blue shirt with a plunging neckline and a pink skirt, while Khesari Lal looks stylish in a quirky jacket with spectacles on top of it.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Anupama Yadav are quickly rising to YouTube's "number one jodi." Social media posts videos of the tune.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

On YouTube, this video has gotten 18 million views. Khesari Lal Yadav and Anupma Yadav sing the song, Haseena. On this video, fans are also leaving comments.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube