    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Yamini Singh, Khesari Lal's romantic song 'Haseena' goes VIRAL-WATCH

    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 5:23 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Yamini Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav's song Haseena was released a few days ago, now it is still trending as number 3 on Youtube.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri sector is currently very in-demand. Videos and songs in Bhojpuri are quite popular. The well-known face of the business is the superstar Khesari Lal Yadav.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    As soon as they are released, all of his songs go viral. Haseena, his latest single with Anupama Yadav, is rising on YouTube. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal is seen romancing Anupama Yadav in this video. The daring and fiery video is igniting flames everywhere.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Anupama Yadav looks really hot in this video, wearing a blue shirt with a plunging neckline and a pink skirt, while Khesari Lal looks stylish in a quirky jacket with spectacles on top of it.

    v

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Anupama Yadav are quickly rising to YouTube's "number one jodi." Social media posts videos of the tune.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, this video has gotten 18 million views. Khesari Lal Yadav and Anupma Yadav sing the song, Haseena. On this video, fans are also leaving comments.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    It can work with just the two of them. Fans' hearts have been won over by the two of them thanks to their chemistry.

