Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Pawan Singh's song 'Jawani Ba Khata' goes viral on social media-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh have incredible chemistry; check out the hot video that has gone viral on the internet.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The love song "Jawani Ba Khata" by Bhojpuri cinema celebrities Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey has created quite a stir among listeners.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

It is gaining popularity and receiving positive feedback on YouTube and other media. Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh appear to get along well and look good in this video. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The pair is known for making waves on social media. Many of their songs have influenced film history. In this song, they look to be the most dedicated pair in the Bhojpuri business.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

"Jawani Ba Khata," a love song from the Bhojpuri film "Pawan Raja," may be heard on Wave Music's official YouTube page. Countless views and shares have been produced for this song.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Bhojpuri stars Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey are shown enjoying fun and falling in love in this song.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Amrapali Dubey shows off her beauty while wearing blue. This Bhojpuri dancing video has had over 3529774 views in total.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube