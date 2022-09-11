Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri HOT actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's SEXY bedroom romance goes viral (WATCH)

    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 2:41 PM IST

    Fans are stunned to see the romantic dance of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh in the song ‘Kara Na Marad Wala Rol’ from the film hit film Dhadkan. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One of the most popular couples in the Bhojpuri industry is Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh, the Bhojpuri superstar and Akshara Singh, respectively.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs on social media continue to become popular. A song from "Kara Na Marad Wala Rol" is attracting fans' attention on YouTube. Fans are going crazy by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo gave the song a fantastic dancing performance. Social media users are rapidly spreading this song, and they seem to enjoy this couple's romance very much.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    5,784,368 and more people have watched the video as of right now. This song from Dhadkan is becoming more and more popular.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The fans love the on-screen couple Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh because they are the most romantic.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song Kara Na Marad Wala Rol is sung by Priyanka Singh and music is by Madhukar Anand. Azad Singh has written the song.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Even though they are no longer frequently seen together due to their scandals, the audience's enthusiasm for this couple has not abated. Also Read: Sexy at 40: 5 bold pics of Shriya Saran in swimwear, ahead of her birthday

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru RBA

    SIIMA 2022 winners list: Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde and another won trophy in Bengaluru

    Prabhas uncle Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad RBA

    Prabhas’ uncle, Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju passes away at 83 in Hyderabad

    Hot video Monalisa scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra song will drive you crazy WATCH drb

    Hot video: Monalisa's scintillating moves on Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Brahmastra' song will drive you crazy (WATCH)

    Dhokha Round D Corner Trailer Out R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana film is a promising thriller drb

    Dhokha Round D Corner Trailer Out: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana's film is a promising thriller

    All well between Salaar director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas drb

    All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

    Recent Stories

    Buses tenders cancelled: AAP hits back after LG's nod for CBI probe - adt

    Buses tenders cancelled: AAP hits back after LG's nod for CBI probe

    football La Liga 2022-23: It was a matter of humanity - Xavi on Cadiz fan suffering cardiac arrest during Barcelona clash-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: 'It was a matter of humanity' - Xavi on Cadiz fan suffering cardiac arrest

    Heavy rain lashes Odisha, depression forms over Bay Of Bengal: IMD AJR

    Heavy rain lashes Odisha, depression forms over Bay Of Bengal: IMD

    football La Liga 2022-23: Atletico Madrid still has situations to grow - Diego Simeone after Celta Vigo rout-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: 'Atletico Madrid still has situations to grow' - Diego Simeone after Celta Vigo rout

    Europe's last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant stopped: Report AJR

    Europe's last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant stopped: Report

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon