Bhojpuri HOT actress Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh's SEXY bedroom romance goes viral (WATCH)
Fans are stunned to see the romantic dance of Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh in the song ‘Kara Na Marad Wala Rol’ from the film hit film Dhadkan.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
One of the most popular couples in the Bhojpuri industry is Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh, the Bhojpuri superstar and Akshara Singh, respectively.
Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's videos and songs on social media continue to become popular. A song from "Kara Na Marad Wala Rol" is attracting fans' attention on YouTube. Fans are going crazy by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's passionate dancing in this song. (WATCH VIDEO)
The duo gave the song a fantastic dancing performance. Social media users are rapidly spreading this song, and they seem to enjoy this couple's romance very much.
5,784,368 and more people have watched the video as of right now. This song from Dhadkan is becoming more and more popular.
The fans love the on-screen couple Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh because they are the most romantic.
The song Kara Na Marad Wala Rol is sung by Priyanka Singh and music is by Madhukar Anand. Azad Singh has written the song.
Even though they are no longer frequently seen together due to their scandals, the audience's enthusiasm for this couple has not abated.