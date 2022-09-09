Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Video: Bhojpuri stars Monalisa, Amrapali Dubey's dance video with Nirahua goes VIRAL (WATCH)

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Bhojpuri stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka ‘Nirahua’ , Monalisa and Amrapali Dubey’s naughty dance moves make fans go crazy. The video is now going viral again, Watch Video

    One of the most well-known on-screen couple in the Bhojpuri film industry is that of Queen Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as "Nirahua." 
     

    As soon as they appear on TV, Dinesh Lal Yadav, also known as Nirhua, and Amrapali Dubey get people more excited. Fans are wild to see them together in any song or movie since their relationship is so well-liked. (WATCH NOW)
     

    Superstars of Bhojpuri film Dinesh Lal Yadav ("Nirhua") and Amrapali Dubey have millions of social media followers each. These two are featured in a steamy relationship in a video that has gone viral.
     

    This song 'Matha Fail Ho Gail' also features Monalisa, one of the boldest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. More than 5.1 million people follow the actress on Instagram. 
     

    In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has also worked in films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. The actress has also participated in the renowned reality competition "Bigg Boss" in addition to this. 
     

    Coming back to 'Matha Fail Ho Gail' song the video is setting YouTube on fire. This video has got more than 86,133,592 views on YouTube so far. 

    Anjana Akhilesh Singh is the composer of this song. Nirahua and Kalpana are the singers, and Pyare Lal Yadav wrote the song's lyrics. This song is really well-liked. The song is from the hit film Raja Babu.

    More than two crore people have viewed the famous song "Rajai Mein Se Taki" by Nirahua Amrapali Dubey. In the song, Nirhua is shown in a patchwork romancing Amrapali Dubey. 

    Azad Singh, a well-known Bhojpuri music director, wrote the song, while Chote Baba, another well-known Bhojpuri music director, provided the music.
     

    Video Icon