Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's SEXY dance video ‘Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudi’ will make you go WILD

    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 4:43 PM IST

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey’s hot romantic song "Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudi" from the film Sipahi goes viral on social media platforms and YouTube

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nowadays, everyone enjoys listening to and watching Bhojpuri music and videos. The actors even have a sizable social media fan base.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    One or more Bhojpuri songs get popular on YouTube and social media daily. A video of Nirahua and Amrapali is going viral once more. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Nirahua and Amrapali song "Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudi" is popular with Bhojpuri listeners. Amrapali looks incredibly lovely in this video.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song was sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Honey B. Song 'Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudiya' is written by Shyam Dehati and the music was given by Om Jha.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    More than 11 million people have recently viewed Nirahua and Amrapali's fantastic song. Nirahua and Amrapali are referred to be the "power pack Jodi" in the Bhojpuri film business since they are so popular together.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The Bhojpuri industry is also becoming well-known thanks to high-profile movies. A lot of people are responding well to this video with a lot of positive comments. Also Read: Mili Review: Will Janhvi Kapoor be able to win hearts with her survival-thriller? Read this NOW

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Amrapali have amazed the crowd with their powerhouse performance. You'll like viewing this film, which is becoming more and more popular. Also Read: Bhojpuri SEXY video, pics: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's HOT bedroom song 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bipasha Basu goes bold; flaunts baby bump in strapless gown drb

    Bipasha Basu goes bold; flaunts baby bump in strapless gown

    Mili actor Janhvi Kapoor buys lavish duplex worth Rs 65 crore in Bandra, Mumbai: Report RBA

    Mili actor Janhvi Kapoor buys lavish duplex worth Rs 65 crore in Bandra, Mumbai: Report

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty poses with AB de Villiers; South Africa cricketer was seen promoting the film (Video) RBA

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty poses with AB de Villiers; South Africa cricketer was seen promoting the film

    Did Naga Chaitanya call Samantha Ruth Prabhu after learning about her Myositis diagnosis? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Naga Chaitanya call Samantha Ruth Prabhu after learning about her Myositis diagnosis? Here's what we know

    Salman Khan defamation case against neighbour to be re-heard as Bombay HC judge retires drb

    Salman Khan defamation case against neighbour to be re-heard as Bombay HC judge retires

    Recent Stories

    From 'Double XL' stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi to Aishwarya, Deepika... actresses who were body-shamed drb

    From 'Double XL' stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi to Aishwarya, Deepika... actresses who were body-shamed

    MCD Elections 2022: Voting in Delhi to be held on December 4; results on 7 AJR

    MCD Elections 2022: Voting in Delhi to be held on December 4; results on 7

    Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

    Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

    Chadar Trek to Kedarkantha Trek: 5 amazing winter treks you can visit in India sur

    Chadar Trek to Kedarkantha Trek: 5 amazing winter treks you can visit in India

    SEXY VIDEO: Too HOT to handle: Urfi Javed crosses all 'limits of boldness'; actress goes TOPLESS RBA

    SEXY VIDEO: Too HOT to handle: Urfi Javed crosses all 'limits of boldness'; goes TOPLESS

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon