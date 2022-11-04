Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's SEXY dance video ‘Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudi’ will make you go WILD
Nowadays, everyone enjoys listening to and watching Bhojpuri music and videos. The actors even have a sizable social media fan base.
One or more Bhojpuri songs get popular on YouTube and social media daily. A video of Nirahua and Amrapali is going viral once more. (WATCH VIDEO)
The Nirahua and Amrapali song "Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudi" is popular with Bhojpuri listeners. Amrapali looks incredibly lovely in this video.
The song was sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Honey B. Song 'Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudiya' is written by Shyam Dehati and the music was given by Om Jha.
More than 11 million people have recently viewed Nirahua and Amrapali's fantastic song. Nirahua and Amrapali are referred to be the "power pack Jodi" in the Bhojpuri film business since they are so popular together.
The Bhojpuri industry is also becoming well-known thanks to high-profile movies. A lot of people are responding well to this video with a lot of positive comments. Also Read: Mili Review: Will Janhvi Kapoor be able to win hearts with her survival-thriller? Read this NOW
Nirahua and Amrapali have amazed the crowd with their powerhouse performance. You'll like viewing this film, which is becoming more and more popular. Also Read: Bhojpuri SEXY video, pics: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's HOT bedroom song