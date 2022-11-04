Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's SEXY dance video ‘Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudi’ will make you go WILD

Bhojpuri SEXY video: Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey’s hot romantic song "Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudi" from the film Sipahi goes viral on social media platforms and YouTube

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Nowadays, everyone enjoys listening to and watching Bhojpuri music and videos. The actors even have a sizable social media fan base.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

One or more Bhojpuri songs get popular on YouTube and social media daily. A video of Nirahua and Amrapali is going viral once more. (WATCH VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The Nirahua and Amrapali song "Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudi" is popular with Bhojpuri listeners. Amrapali looks incredibly lovely in this video.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The song was sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Honey B. Song 'Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudiya' is written by Shyam Dehati and the music was given by Om Jha.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

More than 11 million people have recently viewed Nirahua and Amrapali's fantastic song. Nirahua and Amrapali are referred to be the "power pack Jodi" in the Bhojpuri film business since they are so popular together.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The Bhojpuri industry is also becoming well-known thanks to high-profile movies. A lot of people are responding well to this video with a lot of positive comments. Also Read: Mili Review: Will Janhvi Kapoor be able to win hearts with her survival-thriller? Read this NOW

Photo Courtesy: YouTube