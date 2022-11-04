Bhojpuri SEXY video, pics: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's HOT bedroom song 'Jani Kara Tu Ana Kani' goes viral

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani's song ‘Jani Kara Tu Ana Kani’ featuring Khesari Lal Yadav is grabbing fans attention on YouTube and other social media platforms

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari Lal Yadav, a celebrity in the Bhojpuri business, continues to get attention for his songs and videos. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online. His music is attracting people' attention once more.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Social media is buzzing with discussion over the Bhojpuri song "Jani Kara Tu Ana Kani," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are popular on YouTube. This song has received close to 14 million views. The video is receiving a strong response from fans, who have even named Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the best Jodi.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have a big fan base. The pair may ruin the song, music video, or movie entirely on their own. Fans of this duo like seeing them together.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

They are the most well-liked Bhojpuri actors. The two have amazing chemistry, which makes the videos worthwhile to watch. In the video, Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav share a passionate kiss. The uninitiated claim that the couple is one of the most beloved in the Bhojpuri entertainment business.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube