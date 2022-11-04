Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, pics: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's HOT bedroom song 'Jani Kara Tu Ana Kani' goes viral

    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 2:47 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani's song ‘Jani Kara Tu Ana Kani’ featuring Khesari Lal Yadav is grabbing fans attention on YouTube and other social media platforms

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav, a celebrity in the Bhojpuri business, continues to get attention for his songs and videos. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online. His music is attracting people' attention once more.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Social media is buzzing with discussion over the Bhojpuri song "Jani Kara Tu Ana Kani," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are popular on YouTube. This song has received close to 14 million views. The video is receiving a strong response from fans, who have even named Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the best Jodi.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have a big fan base. The pair may ruin the song, music video, or movie entirely on their own. Fans of this duo like seeing them together.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They are the most well-liked Bhojpuri actors. The two have amazing chemistry, which makes the videos worthwhile to watch. In the video, Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav share a passionate kiss. The uninitiated claim that the couple is one of the most beloved in the Bhojpuri entertainment business.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    They enjoy a big following. They have fantastic chemistry in each song video. Despite the great demand for this film, Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav continue to draw in spectators. The crowd is going crazy because to the pair's powerful performance.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bipasha Basu goes bold; flaunts baby bump in strapless gown drb

    Bipasha Basu goes bold; flaunts baby bump in strapless gown

    Mili actor Janhvi Kapoor buys lavish duplex worth Rs 65 crore in Bandra, Mumbai: Report RBA

    Mili actor Janhvi Kapoor buys lavish duplex worth Rs 65 crore in Bandra, Mumbai: Report

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty poses with AB de Villiers; South Africa cricketer was seen promoting the film (Video) RBA

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty poses with AB de Villiers; South Africa cricketer was seen promoting the film

    Did Naga Chaitanya call Samantha Ruth Prabhu after learning about her Myositis diagnosis? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Naga Chaitanya call Samantha Ruth Prabhu after learning about her Myositis diagnosis? Here's what we know

    Salman Khan defamation case against neighbour to be re-heard as Bombay HC judge retires drb

    Salman Khan defamation case against neighbour to be re-heard as Bombay HC judge retires

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat Election 2022: Who is Isudan Gadhvi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate AJR

    Who is Isudan Gadhvi, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in Gujarat

    football barcelona Gerard Pique retires: Shocked or unfazed? Here's how ex-girlfriend Shakira reacted snt

    Gerard Pique retires: Shocked or unfazed? Here's how ex-girlfriend Shakira reacted

    Fully support the amendments of IOA constitution - Abhinav Bindra

    'Fully support the amendments of IOA constitution' - Abhinav Bindra

    Gujarat Election: Arvind Kejriwal names Isudan Gadhvi as AAP chief ministerial face

    Arvind Kejriwal names Isudan Gadhvi as Gujarat AAP CM face

    Bipasha Basu goes bold; flaunts baby bump in strapless gown drb

    Bipasha Basu goes bold; flaunts baby bump in strapless gown

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon