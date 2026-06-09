Bandar experienced a noticeable dip in earnings on its fourth day in theatres. After showing steady growth over the weekend, the film managed to collect only ₹24 lakh on Monday, marking its lowest daily collection since release.

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The crime drama opened with ₹50 lakh on Thursday before gaining momentum over the weekend. It collected ₹95 lakh on Saturday and crossed the ₹1 crore mark on Sunday. However, the weekday drop has slowed the film’s theatrical run considerably.

So far, the movie has amassed approximately ₹2.69 crore in India net collections, while its India gross earnings stand at around ₹3.22 crore.