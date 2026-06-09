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Bandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Bobby Deol’s Thriller Crashes on Monday, Earns Just Rs. 24 Lakh
Bandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Despite earning praise from critics and audiences, Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap’s crime thriller Bandar witnessed a significant slowdown at the box office on its first Monday
Monday Collections Witness Sharp Decline
Bandar experienced a noticeable dip in earnings on its fourth day in theatres. After showing steady growth over the weekend, the film managed to collect only ₹24 lakh on Monday, marking its lowest daily collection since release.
ALSO READ: Bandar FIRST Review: Bobby Deol Shines In Anurag Kashyap's Prison Drama
The crime drama opened with ₹50 lakh on Thursday before gaining momentum over the weekend. It collected ₹95 lakh on Saturday and crossed the ₹1 crore mark on Sunday. However, the weekday drop has slowed the film’s theatrical run considerably.
So far, the movie has amassed approximately ₹2.69 crore in India net collections, while its India gross earnings stand at around ₹3.22 crore.
Tough Competition Limits Growth
One of the major reasons behind Bandar’s underwhelming box office performance appears to be the intense competition from multiple releases across genres.
The film is currently sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan’s commercial entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Ram Charan’s Telugu biggie Peddi, Hollywood horror release Obsession, and Masters of the Universe. With several mainstream options available, Bandar has struggled to attract large footfalls despite receiving positive feedback.
Industry observers believe the film caters primarily to a niche audience and depends heavily on word-of-mouth publicity. While social media discussions have largely been favorable, they have not translated into significant ticket sales so far.
Bobby Deol’s Performance Continues to Earn Praise
Directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, Bandar is inspired by real-life events and revolves around Samar, a fading singer-actor whose life spirals out of control after he is accused in a rape case.
Bobby Deol’s portrayal of the troubled protagonist has emerged as one of the film’s biggest strengths, earning widespread appreciation from critics and viewers alike. The film also features strong supporting performances from Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Nagesh Bhonsle.
Adding to the support, Bobby’s half-sister Esha Deol publicly praised his work and encouraged audiences to watch the film, calling it one of his finest performances to date.
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