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Bandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Bobby Deol Starrer Starts Slow Despite Industry Support
Bandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Bobby Deol's latest drama Bandar has started its box-office journey on a quiet note. Despite positive reactions from family members and industry colleagues, the film struggled to attract large crowds
Bandar Opens to Modest Numbers on Day One
Bobby Deol's much-awaited drama Bandar witnessed a subdued opening at the Indian box office after hitting theatres on June 5. According to early estimates, the film earned around Rs 50 lakh net on its first day, while its domestic gross collection stood at approximately Rs 60 lakh.
The film was screened across 1,365 shows nationwide. However, limited theatre presence and relatively low pre-release buzz appear to have impacted its opening-day performance. Despite featuring a strong ensemble cast and generating curiosity among Bobby Deol fans, the film found it difficult to stand out in a highly competitive release week.
Competition from Bigger Releases Affects Performance
One of the biggest challenges for Bandar was the strong competition from two major releases that arrived in cinemas on the same day.
Varun Dhawan's family entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai emerged as the leading Hindi release, collecting an estimated Rs 7.50 crore net on its opening day across more than 9,000 shows. The film also benefited from the emotional appeal of being veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's final directorial venture.
Meanwhile, Ram Charan's multilingual action drama Peddi delivered a massive opening with around Rs 51 crore net collection across languages. While the Telugu version dominated earnings, the Hindi version also contributed significantly, leaving limited room for smaller releases like Bandar to attract audiences.
Deol Family Extends Strong Support for Bandar
Despite the slow start, Bandar has received enthusiastic backing from Bobby Deol's family and fellow actors.
Sunny Deol publicly cheered for his younger brother by sharing the film's teaser on social media and encouraging fans to watch the movie in theatres. Esha Deol also showered praise on Bobby's performance, describing him as one of the finest actors working today. She highlighted the emotional depth and vulnerability he brings to the role and urged moviegoers to support the film on the big screen.
Bandar features a talented ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet and Nagesh Bhonsle. The coming weekend will be crucial in determining whether positive word-of-mouth can help the film improve its box-office performance.
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