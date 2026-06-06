Bobby Deol's much-awaited drama Bandar witnessed a subdued opening at the Indian box office after hitting theatres on June 5. According to early estimates, the film earned around Rs 50 lakh net on its first day, while its domestic gross collection stood at approximately Rs 60 lakh.

The film was screened across 1,365 shows nationwide. However, limited theatre presence and relatively low pre-release buzz appear to have impacted its opening-day performance. Despite featuring a strong ensemble cast and generating curiosity among Bobby Deol fans, the film found it difficult to stand out in a highly competitive release week.