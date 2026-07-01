Toxic Star Kiara Advani Serves Timeless Saree Goals With These Stunning Looks
Loved Kiara Advani's stunning looks in Toxic Ladies and Ladies teaser, also starring Yash? Well, then you will definitely love her iconic saree moments. Keep scrolling!
Toxic teaser is here!
Kiara Advani is one of the most loved and celebrated actors we know. Her fashion sense is impeccable, and her acting mettle knows no bounds. She is currently enjoying every moment of being a new mom and also bracing for her next release, Toxic with Yash, Nayanthara, Huma, among others. Here's looking at her iconic saree looks that serve timeless elegance.
Parrot green love affair!
Kiara is looking oh-so-stunning in this parrot green saree with a contrasting floral printed blouse. Her clean bun, bindi, and bangles have added more charm to the look.
Bring on the bohemian vibes
Kiara is looking fresh as a daisy in this Indian-printed saree with glasswork and a floral drape that completes the look.
Sheer elegance
Her saree is sheer, quite literally, and simply elegant too. The pear motifs and intricate embroidery are making her look like a swan.
Ray of sunshine
We love a bright yellow textured blouse with a plain matching saree, just like Kiara. Gorgeous, and how!
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.