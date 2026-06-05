At the heart of Bandar is Samar Mehra, a once-celebrated actor and singer whose life has slipped into obscurity. Living alone and struggling with personal insecurities, Samar's world collapses when he is accused of rape by a woman with whom he claims to have had a consensual relationship.

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Bobby Deol brings remarkable depth to the role, portraying a man caught between fading stardom and public disgrace. His performance captures vulnerability, confusion and emotional exhaustion, making Samar feel authentic even when his actions remain questionable. Supporting actors Jitendra Joshi, Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad also contribute effectively to the film's emotional weight.