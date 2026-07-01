Rocking Star Yash's much-awaited film 'Toxic' has a surprising connection to the number 8, right down to its teaser release time. According to numerology, the numbers 8 (Saturn) and 6 (Venus) have been key to Yash's success, from KGF to Toxic.

After shaking up the entire country with 'KGF' and becoming a global star, Rocking Star Yash is back in the news. The second teaser for his highly anticipated film 'Toxic' dropped quietly but is now making a huge noise on social media. But it's the teaser's release time that has everyone talking, from Gandhinagar to Bollywood. The reason? A magical number that seems to be the secret behind Yash's success!

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Yes, the second teaser for Toxic was released today at exactly 11:33 AM. If you add up the digits (1+1+3+3), you get the number 8! It seems Yash has consistently used the numbers 8 and 6 for all major milestones in his career. So, what's the secret behind Yash's 'Number 8'? And what does numerology say about it? Here’s the full story.

The Secret of Numbers 8 and 6 in Numerology

Number 8 (Symbol of Saturn): In numerology, the number 8 represents the planet Saturn. Shani Dev, as we know, blesses those who work hard. This number is a symbol of immense courage, hard work, justice, and loyalty. This fits Yash's life story perfectly, as he started from scratch and, through sheer hard work, has become a global name.

Number 6 (Symbol of Venus): The number 6 represents Venus. In numerology, Venus is all about beauty, money, luxury, art, and guidance. The grand scale of Yash's films and his royal lifestyle are said to be influenced by this number.

The 'Number 8' Magic in Yash's Film Journey! If you look at the biggest milestones in Yash's personal and professional life, the influence of the number 8 is clearly visible.

Yash's Own Birth Date and Year!

Rocking Star Yash was born on January 8, 1986. His birth date is '8', and his Life Path Number is '6'. This makes both these numbers extremely lucky for him.

'KGF: Chapter 1' Release

The film that made all of India sit up and take notice, 'KGF: Chapter 1', was released on 21-12-2018. If you add up the digits of this date, the total comes to 8.

The History of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

'KGF: Chapter 2', which created a tsunami at the box office, hit theatres on 14-04-2022. When you add up the digits of this date, you again get the number 8.

The Number 8 Connection Continues with 'Toxic'!

Every single update about Yash's next big film, 'Toxic', has been meticulously planned around this number.

Title Announcement (December 8, 2023) : The film's title was officially announced on December 8.

: The film's title was officially announced on December 8. Birthday Peek (January 8, 2025) : A small glimpse called 'Birthday Peek' was released on Yash's birthday, January 8.

: A small glimpse called 'Birthday Peek' was released on Yash's birthday, January 8. Special Poster (January 8, 2026): A special poster released by the team for Yash's 2026 birthday also came out on January 8.

The First Official Teaser

The first teaser for Toxic had a runtime of 2 minutes and 51 seconds. Add those digits (2+5+1), and you get 8. Not just that, the teaser was released on February 20, 2026, and the sum of those digits comes to 6. It was released at 9:35 PM, and the sum of those digits also comes to 8!

The grand release date for Toxic is set for August 26, 2026 (26-8-2026). Here, the date 26 (2+6) adds up to 8. The month itself is the 8th month! And if you add up the entire date, the final number is also 8.

From the release date to the exact minute of a teaser launch, it's clear that Yash and the 'Toxic' team are following numerology very carefully. The 'Number 8' sentiment brought massive success to the KGF series. Now, we have to wait and see if this sentiment, and the blessings of Shani Dev, will help 'Toxic' create another record-breaking success on a global scale.