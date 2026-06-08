For the first time in three days, 'Bandar' managed to cross the ₹1 crore mark in a single day. As per Sacnilk's report, the film earned ₹1 crore on its third day. This comes after it made ₹50 lakh on its first day and ₹95 lakh on its second. This means the collection only grew by a mere 5.3% on the third day. In three days, the film's net collection in India has reached about ₹2.45 crore, with a gross collection of ₹2.94 crore. Although the film is getting positive word-of-mouth on social media, it's not yet pulling crowds into the theatres.