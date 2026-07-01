Mrunal Thakur Drinks THIS Chia Seed Drink For Healthy, Glowing Skin
We love how flawless and stunning Mrunal Thakur looks every time she comes on screen. Want to know her secret? It lies in this chia seed drink. Keep scrolling to know more!
Mrunal Thakur - The Fashion Queen!
Mrunal Thakur is one of the most loved and celebrated stars we know. She looks stunning every time she spreads her magic on screen. She is a skincare junkie and loves to take care of her skin like a pro.
When in showbiz...
Mrunal puts that extra effort into looking gorgeous on the big screen. Doing back-to-back movies and sitting in a makeup chair for long hours puts her skin through too much trouble. So, apart from having a good skincare regimen, she takes this special drink to keep her skin's glow intact.
Chia seed drink!
In an old interview with Tweak India, Mrunal revealed that she has dry skin. Now for her drink she has plain water soaked with chia seeds and husk.
Bonus tips!
Mrunal loves to apply a papaya mask and honey or sugar scrub on her face. While honey has antibacterial properties, brown sugar gently removes dead skin cells.
Fitness is a must
Not just these hacks, Mrunal also dedicates herself to a dedicated fitness routine. She does Pilates to improve her flexibility, balance, and core strength.
On the work front
She will be next seen in Dacoit: A Love Story: An action-heavy Hindi-Telugu bilingual film starring Adivi Sesh.
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