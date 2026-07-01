Ram Kapoor has yet again found himself in controversy after he was seen forcefully kissing fellow contestant Varun Yadav. He was recently caught in a pool of criticism after he said infidelity is not a deal breaker for marriages. Keep scrolling!

There's not a single day when contestants do not stir up the soup of controversy in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. One such contestant who is attracting massive attention is Ram Kapoor. Yes, the renowned TV actor is known for his controversial remarks on the show. He had cracked an insensitive comment about gangrape, and soon after, he shared that infidelity is not a deal breaker for him in marriages, as there are all kinds of relationships in the world.

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Ram Kapoor Stirs Controversy

“If you really love your partner, nothing is a dealbreaker. Marriage is hard and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day. There are highs and lows, good periods and bad periods, strong phases and weak phases. In a bad phase, if by mistake something happens, and you can't live without your partner or your children, then time heals everything and nothing is a dealbreaker,” he said about marriages.

Ram Kapoor Kisses Varun Yadav Forcefully

However, now he is getting massive criticism yet again after he was seen forcefully kissing another contestant in the show named Varun Yadav. Yes, in the latest episode of the reality show, Ram was seen forcibly kissing fellow inmate Varun ‘Laila’ Yadav (25) in an impulsive moment, leaving netizens shocked, including Akanksha Chamola and Sunita Ahuja.

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Here's what happened

While Ram and Varun were seated in the garden area with fellow contestants, chatting about their personal lives and relationships. During the conversation, Ram spoke about getting married and becoming a father in his 30s. Responding with a joke, Varun quipped that Ram "went on to cheat" in his 40s, leaving the contestants in splits. Soon after, Ram grabbed Varun's face and allegedly kissed him on the lips, leaving many viewers surprised.

Netizen's React

One X user wrote, “Lock Upp Season 2 (Ep 4): Ram Kapoor (52) forcefully kissed Laila (Varun Yadav, much younger, almost half his age). Laila is portrayed as innocent and didn’t protest or say anything, but silence ≠ consent. Shame on him for misusing his position and age; no right to kiss without clear consent. Unacceptable behavior. Consent matters regardless of the show’s drama.” Another user said, “What is this behaviour? I am disgusted. This is not funny.” A comment read, “That's just assault. Disgusting.” One more said, “This is literally assault. WTH why are people laughing over this?”